Reading Stabbings: Australian PM Condemns Terror Attack, Expresses 'deepest Sympathies'

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison extended his "deepest sympathies" for the victims of the attack in United Kindom's Reading on Monday. Calling it a piece of 'awful news', Morrison took to Twitter and stated that the British people are already dealing with many things during the COVID-19 crisis, and the incident adds it.

Just awful news out of the UK with a terrorist incident in Reading. Australia’s deepest sympathies are with the victims, their families and friends and the British people who are already dealing with so much during this COVID crisis. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) June 22, 2020

Three people are dead, and at least three others have been injured in the stabbing-incident in a park in Reading's Forbury Gardens on Saturday afternoon. The police arrested a 25-year-old man identified as Khairi Saadallah on the suspicion of murder. According to the police, Saadallah was later re-arrested under Section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. Further, earlier sources have reported that mental health was considered to be a factor in the assault, however, the police declared it as a terrorist incident.

UK PM on the attack

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson took to Twitter on Sunday and stated that he is "appalled" and "sickened" that people lost their lives this way. He further thanked the Thame Valley Police for their "bravery in tackling the suspect." He further said, "The police must get on with the job, get to the bottom of what exactly happened. If there are any lessons that we need to learn about how we handle such cases, how we handle the events leading up to such cases, then we will learn those lessons and we will not hesitate to take action where necessary."

