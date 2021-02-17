'Heroes Come In All Shapes': Cat Dies After Saving Two Children From Venomous Snake

Being hailed as a ‘four-legged hero’ all across social media, a pet cat named Arthur sacrificed its life while fighting one of Australia's deadliest snakes to protect two young children. Animal Emergency Service took to its official Facebook handle and shared the image of Arthur while narrating the entire story. According to the caption of the post, Arthur was playing with two of his ‘hoomans’ when this incident took place as danger slithered right up to the young children.

'Rest in peace dear chap'

One of Australia's top 10 highly venomous snakes, which is an eastern brown snake, entered the backyard where the children were playing. In order to protect the children, Arthur jumped to kill the snake. However, unfortunately, during the incident, Arthur received a fatal envenomation snake bite. Initially, no one saw the actual bite. Arthur did collapse but recovered immediately like nothing had happened.

Read: UK: 10 Downing Street's 'incredible' Cat Celebrates 10 Years As Mouse-catcher In Chief

The next morning Arthur collapsed again and this time it was difficult for the feline to get up. The cat was then rushed to the hospital. Unfortunately, Arthur’s symptoms were too severe to recover. With the heaviest of hearts, his owners had to leave Arthur. The caption read, “His family, understandably devastated, remember him fondly and are forever grateful he saved the children’s lives. Arthur was always getting into mischief; he had previously visited us before having been in accidents and was very much loved by our team”. Paying tribute to the cat, the service wrote, “In loving memory of Arthur, the four-legged hero. Heroes come in all shapes and sizes! Rest in peace Arthur, our little hero.Love from the Animal Emergency Service Tanawha Team”.

Read: Zoom Cat Filter For Zoom: Learn How To Get The Cat Filter For The Zoom App

Emotional on reading about the incident, netizens took over the comment section. One Facebook user wrote, "Sorry to hear that Arthur did not make it, seriously very sorry for the owners. As an indoor cat owner snakes are one of my fears even so because snakes can find their way inside the home. RIP Arthur, fly high and never fear anymore". The post has managed to gather 1.8K reactions.

Read: Margaret Atwood Shares Opinion On Zoom Call Cat-filter Incident, Triggers Meme Fest

Also Read: CAT Vs FTH Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Barcelona Match Preview

(Image Credits: Facebook/AnimalEmergencyService)