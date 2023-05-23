On Green Energy, Australian CEO Dr Andrew Forest Hails PM Modi As 'global Champion'

Australian businessman Dr Andrew Forest called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the "global champion" of promoting green energy after the duo sat down for talks on Tuesday. PM Modi, who is currently on a three-day visit to Australia, met several top entrepreneurial leaders in Sydney.

He engaged in a discussion with Forest, who is the executive chairman of Fortescue Future Industries. Based in Perth, the company leads the global energy transition through its renewable energy and green hydrogen projects. A clip of the meeting shows PM Modi and the CEO embracing before finally sitting down for an insightful conversation on green energy.

They discussed economic endeavors that can be pursued in India, a country that has lately caught the eye of global investors. "He (Forest) spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination," PM Modi tweeted.

In Sydney, PM @narendramodi met Dr. Andrew Forrest, the Executive Chairman of @FortescueFuture Industries. He spoke about the economic opportunities in India and the reforms undertaken which make the country an attractive investment destination. pic.twitter.com/AwmQZqAVMV — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 23, 2023

Dr Andrew Forest says fossil fuel 'must be replaced'

After the meeting wrapped up, Forest said: "Fossil fuel sector has only limited time to run and it must be replaced with a fuel which causes no harm and can do everything which coal, oil and gas can do. That is something that PM is clearly a global champion on and I found the PM to be the global govt partner of the global industry partner to promote green hydrogen across the world."

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Dr Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman of Fortescue Future Industries, in Sydney



PM Modi is on a three-day visit to Australia. pic.twitter.com/osQQPUhA7N — ANI (@ANI) May 23, 2023

The prime minister also interacted with prominent figures from a variety of fields such as science, artificial intelligence, humanities, social work, gastronomy, art, and music. He congratulated them for their valuable contributions and urged them to help bolster the partnership between New Delhi and Canberra.