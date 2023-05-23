PM Modi Fever Takes Over Australian Skies As Indian Diaspora Boards 'Modi Airways' Flight

It appears as if the sky is the limit for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's supporters in Australia. Several people belonging to the Indian diaspora in the land Down Under hopped on charter buses and an aircraft dubbed 'Modi Airways' to welcome the Indian PM who arrived at Sydney airport, Australia on the night of Monday.

For many Australians, May 23 is a regular working day. But for Australia's massive Indian diaspora, it is the ideal opportunity to take a quick trip to Sydney, where PM Modi will grace a mega community event. Thousands will be attending it, but only 177 lucky ones have been able to take off from Melbourne to Sydney on the special 'Modi Airways' flight.

How was 'Modi Airways' born?

According to The Australia Today, the plan was born in March, thanks to one of the Indian Australian Diaspora Foundation’s organising committee meetings. “The idea that we will chant Modi Modi at 10-15,000 feet in the skies excited everyone the moment it was proposed in a planning meeting in March," said Jay Shah, the foundation's co-director.

“We then made a few calls to fellow Modi fans to validate and received the same excitement in response. Now we were confident and we straight away delved into filling up the seats and making it grand and memorable. With Modi Airways we are creating a history," he added.

Dhol being played 15000 - 20000ft + above ground on #ModiAirways 😊



May be another first again. pic.twitter.com/9gWSicI6XZ — Modiairways (@modiairways) May 23, 2023

Earlier on Tuesday, the foundation took to Twitter to give a sneak peek into the fervour that has taken over Modi Airways passengers as they board the charter flight. With tricolour turbans on their heads and PM Modi posters in their hands, the travellers were seen dancing and chanting slogans in unison at the airport. "Excitement, Celebrations, and Dance at Melbourne airport as @modiairways start boarding," it tweeted.