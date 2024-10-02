sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • India Asks its Nationals in Iran to Stay 'Vigilant' as Middle East Conflict Escalates

Published 13:51 IST, October 2nd 2024

India Asks its Nationals in Iran to Stay 'Vigilant' as Middle East Conflict Escalates

The MEA issued a travel advisory for Indians travelling to Iran urging them to 'avoid all non-essential plans' amid escalating tensions in the Middle East

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Iran missile attack
Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel are seen in the West Bank city of Nablus | Image: AP photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

12:52 IST, October 2nd 2024