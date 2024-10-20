sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Ekta Kapoor | Kalyan Banerjee | India-China Pact | BRICS Summit | US Elections | Cyclone Dana | Middle-East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • Bangladesh Supreme Court Snatches Parliament's Power To Remove Judges, Reinstates Judicial Council

Published 18:47 IST, October 20th 2024

Bangladesh Supreme Court Snatches Parliament's Power To Remove Judges, Reinstates Judicial Council

Bangladesh SC has taken away powers of the parliament to remove judges in the country, instead, it reinstated supreme judicial council to look into matters.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Bangladesh Supreme Court snatches Parliament's power to remove judges
Bangladesh Supreme Court snatches Parliament's power to remove judges | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:47 IST, October 20th 2024