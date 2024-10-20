Published 18:47 IST, October 20th 2024
Bangladesh Supreme Court Snatches Parliament's Power To Remove Judges, Reinstates Judicial Council
Bangladesh SC has taken away powers of the parliament to remove judges in the country, instead, it reinstated supreme judicial council to look into matters.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Bangladesh Supreme Court snatches Parliament's power to remove judges | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
18:47 IST, October 20th 2024