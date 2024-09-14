sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Delhi Rains | Israel-Hamas War | Baramulla Encounter | J&K Assembly Polls | Trump vs Harris | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • 'Both Are Against Life': Pope Francis Slams Harris, Trump for Abortion and Migration Policies

Published 10:26 IST, September 14th 2024

'Both Are Against Life': Pope Francis Slams Harris, Trump for Abortion and Migration Policies

Neither Republican candidate Donald Trump nor the Democratic candidate, Kamala Harris, was mentioned by name.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Pope Francis
'Both Are Against Life': Pope Francis Slams Harris, Trump for Abortion and Migration Policies | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:26 IST, September 14th 2024