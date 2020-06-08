China Affirms Situation At LAC 'stable' & 'under Control' Post Discussions At Moldo

Two days after the Commander level talks between India and China at Moldo, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying has affirmed that the overall situation at the border areas is now 'generally stable' and 'under control.' The Foreign Ministry spokesperson has also remarked that the neighbouring countries have maintained close communication on resolving issues through diplomatic and military channels.

Taking to Twitter, China's ambassador to India Sun Weidong shared Hua's statement on the border talks between the two countries which were held on June 6. He informed that Hua has emphasized that China and India have also agreed to implement some 'important consensus' reached by leaders in an attempt to not turn differences into disputes and work together to maintain peace and tranquillity in border areas. "China and India have the capacity and willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation and consultation," Hua said on Monday.

Chinese FM Spokesperson Hua Chunying: Border areas situation were discussed during the meeting b/t Chinese & Indian military officials on Jun 6. #China & #India have maintained close communication on resolving border issues through diplomatic & military channels. (1/3) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 8, 2020

Hua stressed China & India agreed to implement important consensus reached by leaders, not to turn differences into disputes, work together to maintain peace & tranquility in border areas, so as to create a favorable atmosphere for stable development of bilateral relations. (2/3) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 8, 2020

Hua said that the overall situation in the border areas is generally stable and under control, #China & #India have the capacity & willingness to properly solve relevant issues through negotiation & consultation. (3/3) — Sun Weidong (@China_Amb_India) June 8, 2020

MEA issues statement

Earlier on Sunday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) had issued a statement after the 5-hour long meeting in Moldo. The MEA had said that any decision regarding the border issues will be taken in accordance with various bilateral agreements between India and China. It described the meeting between Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, the Commander of 14 Corps, and Major General Liu Lin, the commander of South Xinjiang Military Region of China's PLA as a 'cordial and positive atmosphere'.

Thereafter, the sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship, MEA said on Sunday. Here is MEA's full statement issued.

