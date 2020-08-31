Beijing Warns Czech Republic Of ‘heavy Price’ For Challenging ‘one-China’ Policy

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned that anyone challenging ‘one-China’ policy will have to pay a heavy price, targeting the Czech Republic after its top official visited Taiwan. The self-governing island republic considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in Taiwan.

Czech Republic Senate Speaker Milos Vystrcil arrived in Taiwan on August 30 and met top Taiwanese officials, ignoring Beijing's prior warnings. Wang told reporters during his visit to Germany that challenging the one-China policy on the Taiwan issue is an act of “international treachery”.

Calling Czech official visit to Taiwan as “provocation”, the foreign minister said that the Chinese government will make them pay a heavy for their “short-sighted behaviour.”

Later, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian strongly condemned the “anti-China forces” of Czech Republic for interfering in China’s “internal affairs”. The spokesperson urged relevant parties in the Czech Republic to take immediate action and avoid sabotaging the bilateral relations between China and the European nation.

“Their actions cannot change the fact that Taiwan is an inalienable part of China. Any attempt to engage in political manipulation and...separatist activities will not succeed,” said Zhao at a regular press conference.

Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-Wen has repeatedly said that the self-governing republic wants dialogue with China but can not accept Beijing’s “one country, two systems” policy which undermines the “cross-strait status quo”. During her inaugural address for another term in the highest office, Ing-wen reiterated the pledge of “‘peace, parity, democracy, and dialogue”, adding that Taiwan stands by this principle.

US official's visit

China has been furious over the recent diplomatic visit foreign nations, especially after the visit of US Health Secretary Alex Azar, the highest-ranking official to visit the island since 1979 when Washinton switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing. Azar echoed US State Secretary Mike Pompeo’s comments, saying Tsai’s courage and vision in leading Taiwan’s vibrant democracy are an inspiration to the region and the world.

