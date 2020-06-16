Beijing Adopts 'wartime' Measures After New Cluster Of COVID-19 Cases Emerges

The fear of a second wave of the outbreak in China is looming large after a new cluster of coronavirus cases emerged at a wholesale food market in Beijing, which was considered one of the safest cities in the country so far. The new cluster of cases is linked to the Xinfadi market, which is situated in the southwest district of Fengtai. The market has been shut down temporarily by the authorities after the first case was reported on June 12. This was the first time in nearly two months when a locally transmitted infection was recorded in the country.

As per Chinese state-owned media, all residential buildings located close to the market have been sealed and nobody is allowed to leave or enter the housing complexes. Foods and other essential items are being delivered to the buildings. Nucleic acid testing booths have been set-up across the city with authorities reportedly having had collected 76,000 samples on June 14, of which 59 tested positive. On June 15, 36 people tested positive for the virus taking Beijing's total tally to 79, as per China's National Health Commission.

According to reports, authorities have taken samples of over 8,900 people who worked at the market and have tested 6,000 of them, all of which turned out negative. Fengtai district officials have also reportedly collected samples of another 30,000 people who had visited the market prior to its closure, of which 12,000 were tested and their results came out negative.

COVID-19 outbreak

According to figures by Johns Hopkins University, China has recorded over 84,000 coronavirus cases so far, of which more than 4,600 people have lost their lives. The country had already declared victory against the virus before the new cluster in Beijing emerged. The virus that originated at a local seafood market in Wuhan, where exotic animals were reportedly being traded illegally, has infected 8 million people worldwide and killed over 4,36,000 to date.

(Image Credit: AP)

