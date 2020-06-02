Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen Attends Patrol Vessel Launch Amid Rising Threat From China

Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen attended the launch ceremony of an indigenously developed 4000-tonne patrol vessel on June 2 amid rising threat from China. Ing-wen said that the offshore patrol vessel will provide an advanced frigate to Coast Guard to help protect Taiwan while providing humanitarian assistance.

I was proud to attend the launch ceremony today for #Taiwan’s first domestically developed 4,000-tonne offshore patrol vessel. This gives our Coast Guard an advanced, fully equipped frigate that will help protect the nation & provide humanitarian assistance on the high seas. pic.twitter.com/E74GyNwlvy — 蔡英文 Tsai Ing-wen (@iingwen) June 2, 2020

Beijing has become more assertive on the reunification of Taiwan with China under “one country, two systems” which has threatened Taiwan’s claim of sovereignty. Taiwan considers itself as sovereign while China claims the province as Beijing’s territory under its one-China policy and has been pushing to implement the Hong Kong system in the self-governing island.

Last week, Taiwan revealed that it is planning to buy Harpoon anti-ship missiles from the United States to deal with the Chinese threat. Deputy Defence Minister Chang Che-ping told the parliament that Taiwan, as part of its military modernisation efforts, plans to purchase land-based Boeing-made Harpoon missile which will serve as a coastal defence cruise missile.

In recent months, China and the United States have increased their military activities near Taiwan which the later calls “ordinary mission”. The strait has been witnessing regular US sailings since Washington has emerged as a strong supporter of Taiwan’s inclusion on international platforms.

US arms Sale

On May 20, the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified Congress of a possible arms sale to Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in the United States (TECRO). The agency said that the sale includes 18 MK-48 Mod6 Advanced Technology (AT) Heavy Weight Torpedoes (HWT) and related equipment for an estimated cost of $180 million.

China had expressed strong dissatisfaction and opposed the proposal saying the US should immediately stop arms sales to Taiwan and cease military contacts. Wu Qian, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense said during a news conference that the Chinese People's Liberation Army will resolutely safeguard the country's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

