China's Provocation Continues; PLA Conducts High-altitude Military Drill Amid LAC Clash

Amid the LAC border clash with India, China's Army conducted joint-exercises in a high-elevation mountainous region, said the People's Liberation Army (PLA) Tibet Military Command on Tuesday. This was revealed after the violent clash between the Indian and Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley on Monday night in which there have been a total of at least 63 casualties, with 20 being confirmed from India, and 35-45 being reported from an opaque China.

According to international reports, the joint exercise featured multiple types of combat that recently took place in the Nianqing Tanggula or Nyenchen Tonglha mountains at an elevation of 4,700 meters.

India-China face-off

Indian Army soldiers including a Commanding Officer were martyred when a violent faceoff took place on Monday night between India and China while the de-escalation process was underway in the Galwan Valley. As per the Editor-in-Chief of the Chinese mouthpiece Global Times, the Chinese side also suffered casualties during the physical clash. Sources revealed that an Indian colonel was attacked by Chinese Army personnel with iron rods without any provocation leading to a strong retaliation from the Indian side.

Later, the Indian Army on Tuesday night issued an official statement and mentioned that both sides had disengaged at the Galwan area. The Army further added that 17 more troops who were critically injured in the line of duty had succumbed to their injuries. This has propelled the number of Indian Army personnel martyred at the LAC to 20. As per US intelligence reports, 35 Chinese soldiers have been killed.

(With ANI Inputs)

Image Source: ANI