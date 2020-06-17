Exposed China Remains Belligerent & Opaque On LAC Clash; Claims Sovereignty Over Galwan

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that the sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has 'always belonged to China'. This comes a day after a massive clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at the LAC in which there have been an estimated 63 casualties put together on both sides.

While China has not yet provided a definite number of casualties suffered by their side and has intimated that it will not be making this information public as a 'goodwill gesture', Lijian claimed that the Indian border troops 'flip-flopped' and violated border protocols and breached the consensus of commander level talks that were held in Moldo on June 6. The Chinese foreign ministry also added that they do not wish to see more clashes. Moreover, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that both sides are in close communication on resolving relevant issues through both diplomatic and military channels.

On Tuesday, China had issued an official statement on the same lines alleging that Indian troops crossed the border twice illegally and carried out provocative attacks on Chinese personnel, leading to serious physical conflict between the two forces. It had urged India to restrain its frontline troops from crossing the border or taking any unilateral action that might complicate the border situation. Earlier as well, China's diplomats had similarly obfuscated the sequence of events leading to the clash, though their belligerence and aggression at the LAC has since been exposed.

The sovereignty of the Galwan valley area has always belonged to China. The Indian border troops flip-flopped and seriously violated our border protocols on border-related issues and the consensus of our commander level talks: Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson pic.twitter.com/P1FaBGYkUY — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2020

India's MEA statement

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday issued an official statement on the martyrdom of the Indian Army personnel at the Line of Actual Control. MEA official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that on-ground commanders from India and China had held a series of meetings to implement the consensus reached a higher level. However, he revealed that China departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galwan Valley.

He contended that a violent faceoff had taken place on the late evening and night of June 15, leading to casualties on both sides as a result of China's attempt to unilaterally change the status quo. The MEA observed that the casualties could have avoided had China followed the agreement reached at a higher level. Maintaining that India was convinced of resolving differences through dialogue, he reiterated the country's commitment to ensuring sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Indian Army statement

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," said the Army in its statement on Tuesday night. As per sources, 4 more Jawans are in a critical condition.

There were casualties on the Chinese side as well, though China has censured their numbers. US intelligence states 35 Chinese soldiers were killed while intercepts accessed by ANI estimate at least 43 Chinese casualties, including dead and injured.

