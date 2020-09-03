Chinese Stooge Says US Is 'underestimating' China's Nuclear Stockpile; Issues A Warning

The Editor of China's state-affiliated Global Times on Thursday boasted about his country's nuclear warhead stockpile calling the numbers put out by the US - 'an underestimation'. According to Pentagon's report, China's current nuclear warhead stockpile is estimated to be in the 'low-200s'. The report added that over the next decade, the communist country is expected to at least double its nuclear warhead stockpile.

GT's Editor Hu Xijin opined that 200 was a low estimation for China's nuclear stockpile adding that the move to double its stock over the next decade, however, would depend on how much the US threatens China's security.

In my view, "low-200s" is an underestimation of China's nuclear warhead stockpile. As for whether China's nuclear warheads will be doubled in a decade, it depends on how much the US threatens China's security. pic.twitter.com/cTDYFkbmRJ — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) September 2, 2020

Pentagon's China Military Report 2020

The US Department of Defense has released the Pentagon's China Military Report 2020. In its report, the Pentagon has noted that India plays a crucial factor in China's nuclear threat perceptions. The report has been put forth by the US at a time when China has been taking aggressive measures in crucial areas like Indo-Pacific and South China Sea.

The Pentagon report has laid bare the military and security developments undertaken by the PRC. The report also points out China's nuclear forces' capability which includes its readiness, nuclear stockpile size and capability. It is also estimated that China's military forces will significantly grow in the next decade. Moreover, the report also observed that India also plays a vital role when it comes to threat perceptions. This comes amid the ongoing standoff near the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The already existing stockpile of PRC, estimated to be in the low 200s, is expected to be doubled over the next decade as China is stepping up its nuclear capability. The report also added that China has been pursuing a 'nuclear triad' with the development of a nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missile. In addition, the PRC has also been strengthening its ground and naval assets for nuclear capabilities.

