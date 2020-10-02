US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To Honour Mahatma Gandhi's Legacy On Birth Anniversary

On October 1, US lawmakers moved a resolution in the US House of Representatives to posthumously honour the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. As many as six bipartisan lawmakers pushed the resolution for the lasting impact of Gandhi’s values of truth, non-violence and peace towards the welfare of the world. Resolution to recognise Gandhi’s political struggles and pioneering of non-violent protests was introduced in the US House by Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, according to a PTI report. The resolution was supported by Congressional India Caucus co-chairs, Brad Sherman and George Holding.

“As we celebrate the anniversary of his birth on October 2, I am proud to honour Mahatma Gandhi’s incredible life and enduring legacy through this bipartisan resolution,” PTI quoted Krishnamoorthi. “Gandhi never wavered in his fight for freedom, dignity and equality for all. The example he set continues to inspire thousands of people young and old across the world today,” he added.

Further, Krishnamoorthi admired Gandhi's principle of non-violent protest that spawned civil rights movements around the worldwide. He said that the father of India continues to inspire several such non-violent movements to the present day. "I am proud to play my part in honouring his legacy through this resolution and to encourage the people of the United States to observe the International Day of Nonviolence in his memory," Krishnamoorthi said, in a PTI report.

His life is his message #MahatmaGandhi



On #MahatmaGandhi ‘s birth anniversary we join millions in India and around the world, in celebrating his message which continues to be our guiding light. pic.twitter.com/EREjrtQwfg — Anurag Srivastava (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2020

The resolution acknowledged Gandhi’s principles of harmony, morality and simplicity, as well as hailed his contribution and life’s devotion towards protecting religious freedom and encouraging respect without discrimination. Gandhi's views and the intrinsic element of his ideas of nonviolent resistance and dialogue as a remedy to political and social injustices has left an ever-lasting impact on not only India but the world, the resolution stated, commemorating Gandhi’s principles. Congress wished to honour Gandhi’s legacy of an apostle of peace in the US house for the liberation of millions of Indians, and inspiring activists of peace and liberation worldwide.

Congressman @RepBera pays tribute to #MahatmaGandhi on #GandhiJayanti with a special message and says: "He [Mahatma Gandhi] is an inspiration to all of us and certainly was a inspiration to my former colleague Congressman @repjohnlewis."#Gandhi150 #GandhiJayanti2020 @ICCR_Delhi pic.twitter.com/iK7IAXU0o7 — India in USA (@IndianEmbassyUS) October 2, 2020

“Today, as we celebrate the anniversary of the birth of Mahatma Gandhi, we must also honour his extraordinary life and enduring legacy of non-violence and equality,” Congressman Brad Sherman acknowledged in an online post.

Important 'now more than ever'

Co-sponsors to the House resolution included US House representatives Ami Bera, Pramila Jayapal and Ro Khanna. Co-chair of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, Congressman George Holding said that it was important “now more than ever, that we remember and celebrate Mahatma Gandhi’s non-violent legacy – something that continues to inspire people around the world.”

Meanwhile, as many as 15 US Congressmen commemorated the 151st birth anniversary of Gandhi via videos online that hailed Gandhi’s causes of equality and social justice. Congressman Eliot Engel, Chairman of the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, said that as the world celebrated 151st anniversary of Gandhi''s birth, “we are reminded of the importance of Gandhi''s belief in the use of nonviolence”. “Let us all live by those principles of nonviolence, of togetherness, of common humanity,” Congressman Ami Bera said in a separate video.

