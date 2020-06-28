China's Wrists Slapped As ASEAN Nations Slam Its South China Sea Aggression; US Joins In

In the wake of the rising aggression of China along geographic fronts including at the South China Sea, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has given a statement that the dispute should be resolved in line with the international law, stressing on "the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation".

The United States has welcomed the statement passed by the ASEAN, said Secretary of the State Michael Pompeo. Taking to Twitter, Pompeo strongly asserted that "China cannot be allowed to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire."

The United States welcomes ASEAN Leaders’ insistence that South China Sea disputes be resolved in line with international law, including UNCLOS. China cannot be allowed to treat the SCS as its maritime empire. We will have more to say on this topic soon. https://t.co/IUmzD7OksC — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 27, 2020

The statement by the ASEAN called for upholding the international law including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982 and to pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes while enhancing mutual trust and confidence. The statement was passed by the core member nations Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

An excerpt on South China Sea from the full statement of ASEAN:

In the full text of the 'ASEAN Leaders’ Vision Statement on a Cohesive And Responsive ASEAN: Rising Above Challenges And Sustaining Growth', a paragraph was dedicated to reaffirming a united stand over the dispute on the South China Sea.

"Further reaffirm the importance of maintaining and promoting peace, security, stability, safety and freedom of navigation and over-flight above the South China Sea, as well as upholding international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, in the South China Sea, work actively towards the full and effective implementation of the 2002 Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) in its entirety and the early conclusion of an effective and substantive Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC), consistent with international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS. Further stress on the importance of non-militarisation and self-restraint in the conduct of activities that would complicate or escalate disputes and affect peace and stability, and avoid actions that may further complicate the situation. Pursue the peaceful resolution of disputes in accordance with universally recognised principles of international law, including the 1982 UNCLOS, while enhancing mutual trust and confidence," the paragraph read.