sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Quad Summit | PM Modi's US Trip | Middle East Tensions | Kolkata Horror | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • China’s ‘Beautiful’ Governor Jailed For Sexual Affairs With 58 Subordinates, Corruption

Published 00:10 IST, September 21st 2024

China’s ‘Beautiful’ Governor Jailed For Sexual Affairs With 58 Subordinates, Corruption

A 52-year-old government official from southwest China has received a 13-year prison sentence and a fine of one million yuan for misconduct.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
China's 'beautiful governor' sentenced to prison over sexual affairs with 58 subordinates
China's 'beautiful governor' sentenced to prison over sexual affairs with 58 subordinates | Image: X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

00:10 IST, September 21st 2024