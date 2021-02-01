Dogs Bark To Draw Rescuers' Attention To Owners Stuck In Swiss Avalanche

Two people struggling for their lives after being trapped in an avalanche were rescued after their dogs barked for help. The event happened in Switzerland, wherein a sudden avalanche swept the pair off their hiking trail in Avers Valley. However, the disaster alarmed their pet dogs who immediately started barking aloud, eventually catching the rescuers’ eye.

Rega, an air ambulance service that later flew the couple to the hospital, said that although the couple was buried deep in the snow, their dogs escaped. It was then that they started barking and drew attention of snowshoers nearby. It further revealed that there was one particular group of snowshoers, which was working nearby but were oblivious to the avalanche. It was them that the dog’s howl attracted, eventually saving the couple’s lives.

'They drew attention to themselves'

"Their dogs, who were not buried by the masses of snow, drew attention to themselves by barking loudly,” the statement said. “The dogs attracted the attention of a group of snow-shoers who were some distance away in the same valley but had not witnessed the avalanche," it added.

According to a report by The Guardian, the rescuers arrived at the scene after 15-20 minutes after the avalanche. While, one of the avalanche victims’ hands was visible; the other person was buried entirely. Both were eventually rescued with minor injuries and hypothermia.

In a similar tale of pet valiance, a dog saved a young girl from the armed robbers that broke into a house in South Fulton, Georgia. The two-year-old Yorkshire terrier protected her owner's niece by chasing and barking at the intruders that gave the girl time to escape. The canine was terribly injured in the process as per the reports.

According to the reports, two armed thieves burst the door of the house open at around 3 pm where the dog Starla and the girl were alone. Upon seeing the dog barking, they attacked him. The dog, however, continued to distract the robbers despite taking the bullets. Meanwhile, the girl to escape from the back door through the garage.

