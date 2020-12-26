Finland Receives More Than 5,300 Applications In A Month For 90 Days Migration Scheme

Thousands of people have applied for a scheme by Finnish government that allows them to stay in the Nordic country for 90 days to test if could permanently relocate. As per a government official, the 90 days Finn scheme has received more than 5,300 applications from people across the world with a majority of them from the US and Canada. Speaking to The Guardian, Johanna Huurre of Helsinki Business Hub, which designed the campaign, said that although the country was not on the top of the relocation lists but once people come, they tend to stay.

She further elaborated that almost 30 per cent of the total applications were from America and Canada. Rest was spread evenly with more than 50 British nationals and one person from the South Pacific island of Vanuatu. She stated that while more than 800 people were entrepreneurs seeking to launch startups, 60 were investors and remaining were people looking for a job.

What is the scheme about?

If selected, the 90-day Finn scheme would provide the candidate with necessary documentation, housing, school or day care for children, remote working facilities, introduction to tech hubs in and around Helsinki along with helping them with permanent residency. The Helsinki-based scheme is now closed.

Speaking about the idea, Joonas Halla, employee from Business Finland stated that the tech sector was thriving and country needed talent. He added that newcomers, especially from the US, are attracted not only by lucrative jobs but other facilities including work-life balance and proximity to nature. The popularity of the scheme also spiked due to efficient handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

