Good News: Five Positive Stories Winning Internet Amid COVID-19 Gloom

From the deadly coronavirus pandemic to the protests prevailing against racial discrimination, the overload of negative information has taken a toll on several people. With the unforeseen challenges that have emerged in 2020, the mental and physical challenges for millions across the world have only escalated with each month. People are trying to cope up with anxiety and gloom because of the ‘negativity’ surrounding them.

Amid such unprecedented dark times and heart-wrenching events that have been taking place worldwide, it was recently proved that positive news has an encouraging effect on the mood. In a bid to lift the spirits, here’s a compilation of ‘Good news’ stories that are blissful and can brighten the day amid the challenging times.

10-year-old asks neighbour to be dog sitter

A young boy in the US requesting his neighbours to be a sitter for their golden retriever dog in a letter has amused the internet. Apparently, excited about the dog's arrival in the neighbourhood, Tory offered to take the pooch on walks and be the canine’s sitter in a letter that has captured the attention of the internet. Shared on dog’s Instagram account, ‘Arthur the Floof’ the adorable letter has been called “wholesome” as users felt that the boy and dog’s bond could be “a match made in heaven.”

READ: US: 10 Year Old Boy Asks Neighbour To Be Dog Sitter With A Letter, Netizens Pour Love

Video of pufferfish relishing its food

A series of short clips of a hungry pufferfish with rabbit teeth are leaving internet users in awe. The videos shared on ‘Barry the puffer’ Instagram page shows the pet parent bringing a bowl full of shellfish and a little lobster while Barry waits eagerly for its lunch. In another video, the fish can also be seen munching up all of the food before its other friends in the tank could get a piece of the lobster.

READ: ‘Happy Dance’: Video Of Puffer Fish Relishing Its Food Leaves Netizens In Awe

Rare pink pug breaks internet

An adorable pug named ‘Milkshake’ has mesmerized the internet with its unique pink fur as the 17-month-old cuddly pupper lives a lavish life in his London home. Photos shared on his Instagram account, ‘Milkshake the pug’ has won hearts as the squishy little blue-eyed canine is seen perched on a park bench, loitering around town, or simply snuggling in his duvet.

READ: Adorable Pug Named Milkshake Mesmerises Netizens With Its Pinkish Fur; See Pics

Meghalaya cops dance to stop drug-abuse

Recently, on Sunday, Meghalaya Police shared a clip of John Lennon's recreated famous peace anthem 'Imagine', taking a jibe to discourage drug abuse. Titled 'The Khaki Vibes', the Meghalaya Police's take on drug abuse has become a hit online. With lyrics like "Imagine all the people, enjoying a natural high", the song was reportedly created to encourage people to live a clean and drug-free.

READ: Viral Video Of Meghalaya Cops Dancing To John Lenon Song To Stop Drug-abuse Is Priceless

‘Lord of the flies’

A man from Kerala is garnering attention from all over the world because of his unique friendship with honey bees. The man named Nature MS created a Guinness world record when he spent over four hours with his head covered with honey bees to raise awareness, the longest duration spent with head fully covered with bees. The 24-year-old man who wants to pursue a doctorate in bee in this field to protect bees and learn more about bee rearing while talking to the press said that he first fell in love with the insect when he was seven years old.

READ: 'Bees Are My Friends,' Says World Record Holder Who Spent 4 Hrs With Head Covered In Bees

