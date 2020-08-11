Poland Offers To Mediate Between Lukashenko And Opposition Leaders In Belarus

Poland's foreign minister Jacek Czaputowicz on August 11 said that his country is ready to mediate between Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko and opposition leaders after the disputed election result caused violent clashes in the former Soviet Union country. Jacek Czaputowicz's statement comes after a meeting with his Estonian, Finnish and Latvian counterparts in Riga. Czaputowicz told the media during a joint press conference that Poland is ready to mediate between the two sides in Belarus. Poland has also called for an emergency EU summit to discuss Belarus.

Belarus election

Violent clashes in Belarus erupted after the authorities in the country declared election results on August 10 which saw the authoritarian leader Alexander Lukashenko secure the sixth term as President after reportedly gaining over 80 per cent of the total votes polled. Opposition leaders, including the main challenger Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, refused to accept the defeat saying that the election was rigged in favour of Lukashenko. The disputed result was followed by people taking to streets and clashing with police, where one demonstrator reportedly died. The international community, including the European Union, has condemned Belarusian authorities for violently cracking down on "peaceful" protesters asking them to respect fundamental rights.

Harassment & violent repression of peaceful protesters has no place in Europe.



Fundamental rights in #Belarus must be respected.



I call on the Belarusian authorities to ensure that the votes in yesterday’s election are counted & published accurately. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) August 10, 2020

Meanwhile, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya has fled the country and sought refuge in Lithuania, a piece of news confirmed by country's foreign minister Linas Linkevicius, who said she is "safe" in the country. Tikhanovskaya on Tuesday issued a video message, where she said that she had made the "very difficult decision" to leave the country in order to remain safe with her two children, who the most important thing in her life.

