Switzerland Warns It 'will React More Decisively' If China Sticks To Its 'course'

Switzerland’s foreign minister raised concern over China moving away from the “path of openness” and called for the need for strengthening international law. Speaking to a weekly newspaper SonntagsBlick, Ignazio Cassis said that the economic liberalisation in China has not been matched by the political liberalisation.

Cassis asserted that Switzerland must defend its interests and values more robustly by strengthening international law and the multilateral system. China’s national security law has undermined the autonomy of Hong Kong and Switzerland fears for its companies who have invested in the Semi-autonomous region.

The minister highlighted that Switzerland had established a “constructive but critical” relationship with China over several decades and rule of law and human rights have always been a part of the dialogue. He warned that the western world will react more “decisively” if China sticks to its course of human rights violations and curbing the autonomy.

Deteriorating relations

China’s relations with European nations have become bitter after members of the European Parliament called upon the EU to consider filing a lawsuit against China. In a resolution adopted June 19, the European Parliament voted in favour of bringing China before the International Court of Justice over its decision to adopt a new national security law for Hong-Kong.

MEPs alleged that China’s decision to impose national security legislation on Hong Kong violates the Sino-British Joint Declaration and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. They called the new legislation as an assault on Hong Kong’s autonomy and strongly condemned China’s constant and increasing interference in the city’s internal affairs.

“The European Parliament is greatly concerned by the steady deterioration of civil and political rights, and press freedom in Hong Kong and calls for an independent and impartial investigation into the police’s use of force against pro-democracy protesters,” the statement read.

However, China went ahead with the implementation of the draconian law and has started detaining pro-democracy activists under the garb of national security. The arbitrary law has led to the suspension of extradition treaties signed between Hong Kong and several other countries.

