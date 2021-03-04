What Officials Expect After Iceland Records 17,000 Earthquakes In A Week

Iceland has witnessed an unusually high seismic activity and the Icelandic Meteorological Office has noted that nearly 17,000 earthquakes have hit the southwestern region of Reykjanes over the past week. Iceland sits on a tectonic plate boundary that continually splits apart and it also pushed North America and Eurasia away from each other along the line of Mid-Atlantic Ridge. Hence, occasional stronger tremors are an inevitable part of living in an active seismic region but this time there appears to be a rumble under the ground. As per a CNN report, since there are multiple volcanoes in the area, local officials have warned that an eruption could be imminent.

Þorvaldur Þórðarson, a professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland has reportedly said that rising concerns over the escalation in the seismic activity is understandable. Reykjavik resident Auður Alfa Ólafsdóttir told the media outlet that they have experienced earthquakes in the past but “never so many in a row”. The resident further said that it is “very unusual to feel” that the Earth is shaking round the clock for the entire week. Ólafsdóttir said, “It makes you feel very small and powerless against nature.”

‘Battling the why moment’

The professor of volcanology at the University of Iceland has also noted that even for a region like Iceland, the activity over the past week was “actually fairly unusual” because of its duration. He said, “We are battling with the 'why' at the moment. Why is this happening?” Þórðarson said that it was very likely that there is an intrusion of magma into the [Earth’s] crust there. He insisted that it has “definitely” moved closer to the surface but the local officials are trying to figure out if it’s moving even closer to it.

Meanwhile, another specialist in natural hazards at the Icelandic Meteorological Office, Elísabet Pálmadóttir told the media outlet that the authorities are deploying surveillance equipment in the area including GPS, earthquake monitors, web cameras and gas detectors. Reportedly, even she can not recall when was the last time she experienced so many earthquakes over such a long period of time.

Fortunately, no towns appear to be at risk from lava flows in the event of a volcanic eruption, as per the latest modelling by the University of Iceland’s Volcanology and Natural Hazard Group which released the map of potential flows on Wednesday.

