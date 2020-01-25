34 US Troops Suffered Brain Injuries In Iran's Revenge Airstrikes: Pentagon

Around 34 US troops have been diagnosed with traumatic brain injury following the Iranian strikes on two US bases earlier this month. The administration had, however, earlier claimed that the injuries were “not serious.” The Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq that houses the US and coalition forces was hit by multiple rockets during the wee hours of January 8.

Reports had earlier suggested that there had been no casualties. Dujail district in Iraq is 50 km away from the north of Baghdad, while Balad base is about 80 kilometres far from the site of the attack.

Reportedly, eight US soldiers who were previously airlifted to Germany have been moved to the US for further treatment. Nine more remain in Germany, where they are being evaluated and treated. Another is back in Iraq after being sent to Kuwait for evaluation, and 16 are back on duty in Iraq following their diagnosis.

Tensions between Iran & US

The longstanding tension between Iran and the US surfaced again as Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was slain by the US in an airstrike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport, ordered by US President Donald Trump.

Post this, Iran had threatened "harsh retaliation" and subsequently, two airstrikes were reported near US Embassy in Baghdad’s Green Zone. A third attack was launched as three Katyusha rockets hit the Baghdad’s Green Zone.

Following the developments, Trump said that the US would strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans were harmed. After this, there has been a continuous war of words between the officials of the two countries.

In no time, the Al-Assad and Ebril airbases in Iraq that house the US and coalition forces were hit by multiple rockets. This incident was first reported by Iranian state TV, who described it as Tehran’s revenge operation over the killing of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

