Major Gaurav Arya Reiterates That US-Iran War May Continue Via Proxies

Following the killing of the Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and the attacks on Iraq's Green Zone and Al-Balad airbase on Saturday, (Retd.) Major Gaurav Arya said that Iran’s retaliation may continue via proxy wars. He asserted that Iran will avoid a “conventional war” considering the grandeur of US forces. However, proxies will continue to target U.S. so that the Iranian regime does not come out as weak in front of its people. Major Gaurav Arya also explained how the Green Zone is strategically important to Iraq.

Major Gaurav Arya on Iran’s retaliation

Talking about how Qasem Soleimani’s killing led to the attacks in Iraq’s green zoon and airbase, Major Gaurav Arya said, “When Iran put the red flags over their mosques, they almost said it. They declared that it was an act of war and they are going to retaliate. Now, this Green Zone is a highly-protected and secured area in all of Iraq. This place is also near the airport."

"Now, what is happening is that after the killing of Qasem Soleimani, another Shia leader was also inside there, and he was also killed. That is why this retaliation will keep on taking place through proxies. I do not envision a scenario where US and Iran go head to head, in a case on conventional war," he said. "This is because Iran will avoid war, irrespective of the rhetoric coming out of Tehran, this is because the Ayatollah regime does not want to seem weak in front of its people. Also, I feel this situation might end up targeting Israel as well,” he added.

Iraq attacks

The US embassy in Baghdad was attacked, on Saturday, as two mortars hit Baghdad's Green Zone, and simultaneously two rockets hit Iraq's Al-Balad airbase, where US troops were stationed. This comes after the USA deployed its troops across Iraq following the drone strike that killed Iranian general Qasem Soleimani on Friday. As per media reports, the Administration officials privately warned the members of Congress that Iran is expected to retaliate against the US either at home or abroad, “within weeks”.

