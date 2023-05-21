Biden To PM Modi: I Have Run Out Of Tickets For Your Event In The US!

With the G7 summit taking place in Japan, the Land Of The Rising Sun has become the focal point of global attention. PM Modi is also at the East-Asian nation to attend the summit. The Prime Minister of India arrived at Hiroshima upon the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida. On Saturday, Narendra Modi met the president of the United States of America, Joe Biden, on the sidelines of the QUAD Summit and had a sustaining one-to-one with him.

Following the meeting, the POTUS disseminated words of acknowledgment towards PM Modi and apparently called him a difference maker. And even went on to say that he is running out of tickets for a ceremonial event that Washington is planning for the Indian PM. Biden joked that the PM's popularity even supersedes that of movie actors.

'I have run out of tickets!': Biden tells PM Modi

Here's the entire statement of US President Joe Biden while greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“You are demonstrating that democracies matter. You are causing me a real problem. Next month we have a dinner for you in Washington. Everyone in the whole country wants to come. I have run out of tickets. You think I am kidding. Ask my team. I am getting phone calls from people I have never heard of before. Everyone from movie actors to relatives. You are too popular. “

“Mr Prime Minister, you have made a significant impact on everything, including what we are doing in QUAD. You also made a fundamental shift in climate. You have influence in Indo-Pacific. You are making a difference.” Biden added.