G7 Summit Day 2 Highlights | Russia-Ukraine War, Indo-Pacific Security In Spotlight

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared seven points on what was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Hiroshima, as per Republic sources. The statement reads:



1. Prime Minister met H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine on 20 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.

2. Prime Minister noted that the conflict in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the whole world. He, however, stressed that for him, this is not a political or economic issue but an issue of humanity, of human values.

3. Prime Minister appreciated Ukraine's cooperation in the safe evacuation of Indian students and welcomed the decision by Ukrainian institutions to hold examination in India for the students.

4. Prime Minister conveyed India's clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. He said that for a resolution of the situation, India and Prime Minister personally would do everything within our means.

5. Prime Minister said that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.

6. President Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister on the current situation in Ukraine.

7. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.

