G7 Summit Day 2 Highlights | Russia-Ukraine War, Indo-Pacific Security In Spotlight

US President Joe Biden and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed an agreement in which both nations agreed to take measures to accelerate the transition to clean energy. "Today, by signing a new joint initiative to accelerate a transition to clean energy, the United States and Australia will take one giant step forward in our fight against the climate crisis," Biden wrote on Twitter.
On the advice of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, UK PM Rishi Sunak tried okonomiyaki, which is a traditional Japanese pancake. The UK consulate in Japan shared a picture of Sunak trying the dish.
French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday met with his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Macront tweeted a video showing him conducting a meeting with Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov slammed the G7 summit and its leaders for taking decisions in Japan that were aimed at the "double containment" of Russia and China, said at an assembly of the Russian think tank Council on Foreign and Defense Policy, as per Sputnik.
While the French President was in Japan to attend G7 Summit, he also met Brazilian President Lula da Silva. Macron pointed out the growing need for investment to fight poverty, climate change, and biodiversity erosion. He said, "For a just transition worldwide, we call for investment to converge where people and the planet need it the most. In Paris in June, G20 in Delhi in September and Brazil next year, let's forge an ambitious financial pact to fight poverty, climate change, and biodiversity erosion."
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Italian Prime Minister on sidelines of G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was in Hiroshima to attend the ongoing G7 Summit. He also chaired the Quad meeting on the sidelines of the summit. Taking to Twitter, Albanese pointed out how the G7 meeting came at a critical moment for the world. He added, "Australia is here to work with world leaders on how we solve the challenges that face our nations and the globe."
On Saturday, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan in person. Later in the evening, he shared how the day was powerful and how the next day would even be more powerful.
Peace Formula. We attract as many countries and leaders as possible for the sake of Ukraine. Defense. Long-term support programs for Ukraine. Finance and economy. First day in Hiroshima ahead of the #G7 is very powerful. The second day will be even more powerful. pic.twitter.com/67paT2NDOp— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attended the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan, on Saturday. He met many leaders including UK PM Rishi Sunak and Indian PM Narendra Modi. Stating that "we are adding strength to Ukraine", Zelenskyy gave insights on what he discussed with the leaders in the meetings.
We are adding strength to Ukraine. On the eve of the G7 Summit, I held meetings with @GiorgiaMeloni 🇮🇹, @RishiSunak 🇬🇧, @narendramodi 🇮🇳, @CharlesMichel 🇪🇺, @EmmanuelMacron 🇫🇷, @OlafScholz 🇩🇪. Peace Formula. Protection of people. Joint strengthening of international law.— Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) May 20, 2023
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the ongoing G7 summit. What attracted a lot of eyeballs was the plane that Zelesnkyy used for his travel. It was a French plane. Later in the evening, French President Emmanuel Macron took to Twitter to confirm that the Ukrainian president did use a French plane to reach the venue of the G7 summit.
Macron said, "A plane in the colors of the French Republic has arrived in Hiroshima. On board, the Ukrainian delegation came to the G7 to work with us and our partners. For the victory of Ukraine. For the return of peace in Europe."
On Saturday, while talking about PM Modi's trip to Hiroshima for the ongoing G7 Summit, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said that PM Modi and his Japanese counterpart had two points of discussion: One was the conduct of their respective presidencies and the other was the development of Ukraine's situation.
It was an eventful day for leaders at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the highlights of the day in the form of a video message on his Twitter account. From being greeted by the Japanese PM Kishida in Hiroshima to meeting Ukraine's President Zelesnkyy, the video contains all the details of the PM day.
As the Quad Leaders successfully wrapped up the meeting in Hiroshima and issues the statement, what attracted many is the use of a phrase that was said by PM Narendra Modi months before. PM Modi when met Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, he said that “today’s era is not an era of war”.
The Quad statement issued on Saturday, May 20, also used the same phrase to address the concerns of the Quad leaders. It stated that ours must not be an era of war, we remain committed to dialogue and diplomacy."
"The meeting (between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy) was sought by Zelenskyy. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. PM Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India and the PM would do everything in their power to find a resolution to this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," said Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra on Saturday.
Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra talked about PM Modi's trip to Hiroshima for the ongoing G7 Summit. He mentioned that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy had invited PM Modi to Ukraine.
Kwatra also detailed the meeting between the two leaders. He said, "The meeting [between PM Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy] was sought by Zelenskyy. The meeting lasted for about 30 minutes. PM Modi conveyed to Zelenskyy that India and the PM would do everything in their power to find a resolution to this conflict through dialogue and diplomacy"
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the G7 summit. "Good to have you here, @ZelenskyyUa. We stand with #Ukraine - as long as it takes!," Scholz wrote on Twitter. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also took to Twitter to talk about the meeting. "Had a meeting with the Federal Chancellor of Germany @OlafScholz. The first results of my visit to Germany were discussed. I thanked for the powerful defence assistance Ukraine receives from Germany. We reiterated the importance of implementing the points of the Ukrainian Peace Formula," Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter.
Kwatra also touched upon PM Modi's 10-point call to action at the G7 Summit. Earlier today, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi shared these agendas with the world.
On Saturday, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra talked about PM Modi's trip to Hiroshima for the ongoing G7 Summit. "PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima late night evening. His day was structured on the basis of the bilateral meetings, sessions of the G7 summit and the QUAD meet," Kwatra stated at a press conference. Kwatra also touched upon the talking points of PM Modi's meeting with Japanese PM Fumio Kishida and French President Emmanuel Macron.
When it comes to meeting with Kishida, Kwatra stated that the two leaders focused on two aspects;
1. Conduct of their respective presidency at the international summit
2. Ukraine Development
In the meeting with Marcon the two leaders focused on "Indian-France strategic partnership," Kwantra stated.
The Quad meeting convened in Hiroshima, Japan on Saturday. The Quad leaders issued the statement after successfully wrapping up the meeting. The statement focused on terrorism and violent extremism. "We are committed to working together to promote accountability for the perpetrators of such terrorist attacks," reads the statement. The statement also contained a condemnation of the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai and in Pathankot.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in Hiroshima. The meeting happened on the sidelines of the G7 summit. PM Modi expressed his excitement over the discussions he had with the French president.
As Prime Minister Modi joined the Australian PM Anthony Albanese, the President of the US Joe Biden, and Japan's Fumio Kishida in the Quad meeting, here is what they discussed as per the Ministry of External Affairs, India.
Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Modi informed about his meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in Hiroshima, Japan. He wrote:
"Great conversations with President @LulaOficial on the sidelines of the Hiroshima G-7 Summit. We will keep working together to boost India-Brazil friendship."
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) shared seven points on what was discussed between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during their meeting in Hiroshima, as per Republic sources. The statement reads:
1. Prime Minister met H.E. Mr. Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine on 20 May 2023 in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G-7 Summit.
2. Prime Minister noted that the conflict in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the whole world. He, however, stressed that for him, this is not a political or economic issue but an issue of humanity, of human values.
3. Prime Minister appreciated Ukraine's cooperation in the safe evacuation of Indian students and welcomed the decision by Ukrainian institutions to hold examination in India for the students.
4. Prime Minister conveyed India's clear support for dialogue and diplomacy to find a way forward. He said that for a resolution of the situation, India and Prime Minister personally would do everything within our means.
5. Prime Minister said that India will continue to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Ukraine.
6. President Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister on the current situation in Ukraine.
7. Both sides agreed to remain in touch.