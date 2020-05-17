Trump Pens Massive Attack At 'plague Floating' China After Saying He Doesn't Want Xi Talks

United States President Donald Trump on Saturday attacked China over the issue of latter's funding to Global bodies like WHO, UN and the WTO. He questioned that despite having a population bigger than the United States, why is China paying a "tiny fraction of $'s" to the World Health Organization, The United Nations and the World Trade Organization.

'A so-called developing country...'

Trump alleged that in the World Trade Organization, China is considered a "so-called developing country" and is therefore given massive advantages over the US and everyone else. He added that prior to the plague floating in from China, the United States economy was "blowing everybody away, the best of any country, EVER," and America will be there again soon.

Why is it that China, for decades, and with a population much bigger than ours, is paying a tiny fraction of $’s to The World Health Organization, The United Nations and, worst of all, The World Trade Organization, where they are considered a so-called “developing country” and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

'We will be there again, and soon!'

.....are therefore given massive advantages over The United States, and everyone else? Prior to the Plague floating in from China, our Economy was blowing everybody away, the best of any country, EVER. We will be there again, and soon! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has also said that he does not want to talk to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping right now, expressing his displeasure at Beijing's handling of the coronavirus outbreak which has spread across the world, killing over 300,000 people. The US has expressed disappointment over China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic which has claimed 87,530 lives in America. President Trump on Thursday threatened to "cut off the whole relationship" with China.

'We will see what happens...'

Trump has been pressing China to agree for an inquiry into the origin of the virus, including the allegation that it emerged from a lab in Wuhan. "Just don't want to talk to him right now. We will see what happens over the next little while," Trump told reporters at the White House on Friday, when asked why he did not want to not speak to Xi.

China, as per the trade deal inked earlier this year, is buying a lot more of American goods than last year. "They are spending a lot on the trade deal, but the trade deal I don't know somehow I lost a little flavour for it, you can understand," Trump said.

Earlier on Friday, Trump said he did not want to talk about the trade deal with China. "I don't want to talk about it. I can say China is buying a lot of our products. But the trade deal - the ink was barely dry - when this (Coronavirus) came in from China. So, it's not like we're thrilled," he said.

"This should have never happened. This came from China. It should have been stopped in China before it got out to the world. 186 countries are affected," he added.

(With PTI inputs)