G20 Foreign Ministers Meet | 'We Need To Be Self-reliant': Indian CDS On Ukraine War

Quick links:
Image: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar
Our live coverage of India's 2023 G20 FM meeting, QUAD meeting and the Raisina Dialogue have ended. For more, track our website.
US Secretary of State Antony Blicken's visit to India was eventful. From diplomatic meetings to rickshaw rides, the US Secretary of State has done it all.
The US Secretary of State rode an autorickshaw on the streets of New Delhi. He also complimented Indian hospitality. (Image Credit: Twitter @SecBlinken)
The US Secretary of State can be seen in all smiles as he met the US consulate staff in India, (Image Credit: Twitter @SecBlinken)
In the QUAD meeting, Blinken had a productive discussion with the Indian EAM Dr S. Jaishankar along with the foreign ministers of Japan and Australia. (Image Credit: Twitter @SecBlinken)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced a fresh set of sanctions against Russians linked to human rights abuses. The US diplomat also accused Kremlin of silencing critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza."Today we sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses. The Kremlin’s attempts to silence critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza will not succeed in hiding the truth about its war in Ukraine. We call for the immediate release of Vladimir and other prisoners of conscience," Blinken wrote on Twitter on Friday. The announcement came after Blinken's visit to India for the QUAD ministers' meeting.
Today we sanctioned Russians connected to human rights abuses. The Kremlin’s attempts to silence critics like Vladimir Kara-Murza will not succeed in hiding the truth about its war in Ukraine. We call for the immediate release of Vladimir and other prisoners of conscience.— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023
Indian Foreign Minister met his counterpart from Maldives on Monday. In the meeting, Jaishankar and Maldive's Foreign Minister Abdullah Shahid discussed the ties between longtime ally India and Maldives. Earlier today, Shahid asserted that "India is a special friend" to the Maldives. "Good to meet @abdulla_shahid, FM of our special neighbor Maldives. Appreciated his warm sentiments about our commitment to Maldives and our advocacy of the Global South," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
Good to meet @abdulla_shahid , FM of our special neighbor Maldives.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
Appreciated his warm sentiments about our commitment to Maldives and our advocacy of the Global South. pic.twitter.com/nNDYAYSbzT
The Chief Coordinator of G20 India, Harsh Vardhan Shringla said that Global Partnership for financial inclusion is a very important initiative."Global partnership for financial inclusion is a very important initiative. G20 normally deals with G20 members but this is one group that deals on a global basis. The whole idea is to promote financial inclusion across the globe," he said on Friday.
Global partnership for financial inclusion is a very important initiative. G20 normally deals with G20 members but this is one group that deals on a global basis. Whole idea is to promote financial inclusion across the globe: Harsh Vardhan Shringla, Chief Coordinator, G-20 India pic.twitter.com/vEARwjUxIj— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and held talks on counter-terrorism cooperation on Friday. The talk between the two diplomats was organised on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Minister's meeting which was organised in Delhi.
French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for talks on counter-terrorism cooperation in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
(Pics: French Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain) pic.twitter.com/TlDtDtbFDR
On Friday, Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met Tanja Fajon, the Foreign Affairs Minister of Slovenia. The two diplomats talked about the bilateral ties between the two nations, based on the India-EU format. "A cordial first meeting with FM @tfajon of Slovenia this evening. Value our ties, bilaterally and in the India-EU format. Discussed taking forward our relationship, especially in the economic and technological domain. Also discussed global developments," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
A cordial first meeting with FM @tfajon of Slovenia this evening.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
Value our ties, bilaterally and in the India-EU format. Discussed taking forward our relationship, especially in the economic and technological domain.
Also discussed global developments. pic.twitter.com/iNDedGJKwJ
At the 2023 Raisina Dialogue, Gunda Reire, the Advisor To The Minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Latvia complimented India's G20 presidency on Friday. "I think India is doing a really great job being the presiding country of G20...Speaking about the future potential, Latvia is a part of EU & looking for a strategic partnership, strategic relations with Indo-Pacific region," Reire said during the summit.
I think India is doing really great job being the presiding country of G20...Speaking about the future potential, Latvia is a part of EU & looking for a strategic partnership, strategic relations with Indo-Pacific region: Gunda Reire, Parliamentary Secy, Latvian Foreign Ministry pic.twitter.com/9ydsPm3yal— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Mohamed Uvais Mohamed Ali Sabry called India, Sri Lanka's greatest partner in recovery and stabilisation. The Sri Lankan diplomat stated that all countries put together had not done what India had done for the conflict-stricken country. "India is the greatest partner of our recovery & stabilisation. I think all other countries put together had not done what India had done for us. US$ 3.9 Bn worth of credit line had given us a lifeline to fight another day. We're very grateful to India," Sri Lankan FM said during the 2023 Raisina Dialogue.
India is the greatest partner of our recovery & stabilisation. I think all other countries put together had not done what India had done for us. US$ 3.9 Bn worth of credit line had given us a lifeline to fight another day. We're very grateful to India: Sri Lanka's Foreign Min pic.twitter.com/WLsuJ6JYTm— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan said that global peace is in flux and asserted that the current global climate is uncertain. The Indian CDS gave out his remarks during the 2023 Raisina Dialogue. "We live in an uncertain world. Global #peace is in flux. Every nation is preparing for some contingency. The question is what kind of #war should nations prepare for," Chauhan said on Wednesday.
Gen Anil Chauhan: We live in an uncertain world. Global #peace is in flux. Every nation is preparing for some contingency. The question is what kind of #war should nations prepare for.#RaisinaDialogue2023 #Raisina2023 pic.twitter.com/emPqpK1Z94— Raisina Dialogue (@raisinadialogue) March 3, 2023
Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan talked about the biggest lessons from the catastrophic Russia-Ukraine war. The Indian CDS discussed the ongoing conflict, during a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue. "The biggest lesson from this conflict is that we need to be self-reliant," Chauhan asserted on Friday.
#WATCH | The biggest lesson from this conflict is that we need to be self-reliant, says Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan on learnings from the Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/ag9v5Q9MD4— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
The Australian Chief of the Defence Force, Angus J. Campbell gave out his assessment of the Russia-Ukraine war, during a panel discussion in the Raisina Dialogue, 2023. Complimenting the coalition between Ukraine and its western allies, the Australian chief asserted that the devastating war will continue since it is a "clash of the wills". "War is a clash of wills. My assessment is that this war will continue. I am incredibly impressed by the wide coalition of nations that have come to support Ukraine. But until will changes this war will continue," Campbell asserted on Friday.
War is a clash of wills. My assessment is that this war will continue. I am incredibly impressed by the wide coalition of nations that have come to support Ukraine. But until will changes this war will continue: General Angus J. Campbell, Chief of the Defence Force, Australia pic.twitter.com/5hiZPb6B75— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
On Friday, the External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met his Singaporean counterpart, Vivian Balakrishnan. The two diplomats had a productive discussion about the future possibilities of a fast-changing world. "Always a pleasure to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore. A good exchange on our ever strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast changing world," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
Always a pleasure to meet FM @VivianBala of Singapore.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
A good exchange on our ever strengthening cooperation and more. Much done and lots of possibilities in a fast changing world. pic.twitter.com/sUzOAjoSwC
EAM Jaishankar passed the IBSA 2023 Handover report to the Brazilian FM Mauro Vieira as he concluded his meeting with the Foreign Minister of Brazil, Mauro Vieira and Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pando. "Our IBSA partnership will continue to work for the concerns of Global South," Jaishankar said during the meeting.
EAM concludes meeting with the Foreign Min of Brazil, Mauro Vieira & Min of Int'l Relations and Cooperation of South Africa, Naledi Pando— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Happy to pass on IBSA Handover Report 2023 to chair Brazil. Our IBSA partnership will continue to work for the concerns of Global South: EAM pic.twitter.com/m5tTysKurT
Maldives' Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Shahid complimented India for its efforts to help the quake-hit Turkey and Syria. The diplomat called the Indian leadership "outstanding" at the International level. "Indian leadership internationally has been outstanding & that's for everyone to see how India established itself. In aftermath of earthquake in Turkey, India dispatched rescue personnel immediately. Indian leadership appreciated throughout world," Shahid said on Friday.
#WATCH | "Indian leadership internationally has been outstanding&that's for everyone to see how India established itself. In aftermath of earthquake in Turkey, India dispatched rescue personnel immediately. Indian leadership appreciated throughout world,"says Maldives Foreign Min pic.twitter.com/9fGUTpxRX4— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr Jaishankar met Bangladesh's Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdul Momen on Friday. The two diplomats met on the sidelines of the 2023 Raisina Dialogue. Jaishankar took to Twitter to share a photograph with his Bangladeshi counterpart. "So nice to meet FM Dr. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines. Neighbourhood First, always," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
So nice to meet FM Dr. Abdul Momen of Bangladesh on #G20FMM and #RaisinaDialogue2023 sidelines.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
Neighbourhood First, always. pic.twitter.com/4cA8w9U3ms
Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Friday called India a "time-tested friend", adding that "every emergency in Maldives, India has been first responder."
"Generosity with which India reached out to us during 1988 mercenary attack, 2004 tsunami, 2015 Male crisis&COVID is amazing. Very grateful for the way India reached out to us," he said.
India is the largest population & the fastest growing economy today. It's the Chair of G20. Its leadership internationally is being talked about & respected by everyone. We're very happy that we have a neighbour which has a 'neighbourhood first' policy: Foreign Min of Maldives pic.twitter.com/nOeJBzyh2s— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Stating that Maldives isn't a competing playground of anyone, Maldives' FM FM Abdulla Shahid said that his country has a very special relationship with India.
He further added that he and EAM Jaishankar have to make sure that they deliver on commitments made by the leaders and "we've been able to deliver on this. Maldives-India realtions never been better".
Maldives isn't a competing playground of anyone. We have a very spl relationship with India. PM Modi was there for Pres Solih's inauguration & Pres Solih was in Delhi for state visit in Dec.Since then, we've seen very high level visits take place: Foreign Min of Maldives in Delhi pic.twitter.com/B0oxWy22u9— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
Japan’s foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Friday drew an analogy between the QUAD and 'The Beatles' as he met his Quad counterparts from the United States, Australia and India in New Delhi.
“This is kind of a band like The Beatles. The members are fixed and they always play together (for over) 10 years," Hayashi said.
“But this is more kind of a soft group, so that even within The Beatles, Paul McCartney can release an album solo," he added.
US State Secretary Antony Blinken met with dynamic women civil society leaders on Friday in India over "cups of masala chai".
Met with dynamic women civil society leaders today in India. Over cups of masala chai we discussed their important work across India on women's empowerment, recognizing that it enriches and strengthens both our countries. pic.twitter.com/Ad9at43Nrt— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 3, 2023
Describing the exponential growth of the Indian economy, EAM jaishankar said that the historical switch is all about 'rebalancing'. "I'd call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in very unusual position,once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do," the Indian EAM said in a panel discussion on Friday. Panel was also attended by Former UK PM Tory Blair and former cricketer Kevin Pietersen.
"I'd call it rebalancing. It's history switch hitting...India in very unusual position,once more decisively upwardly mobile which lot of other civilisational states aren't in position to do..: EAM on if India being bigger economy than Britain&dominating Cricket, reversal of power pic.twitter.com/KGn6HXJzEa— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
In the Riasina Dialogue Panel discussion, EAM Dr S. Jaishankar said that the "globalisation of India' is the reason behind the rising interest in foreign policy at G20. "It's because world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is globalisation of India. Like a cricket team,we don't want to win matches only at home but abroad as well: EAM Dr Jaishankar on rising interest in foreign policy now," Jaishankar said on Friday.
It's because world is in a difficult place, more people are getting interested in the world. The second reason is globalisation of India. Like a cricket team,we don't want to win matches only at home but abroad as well: EAM Dr Jaishankar on rising interest in foreign policy now pic.twitter.com/BN0Dt3jnIL— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
On Friday, Bangladesh's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammad Shahriar Alam asserted that reform of the UN has to be the top agenda at the global level, to bridge the gap between the Global North and the Global South. The Bangladeshi diplomat was speaking at a panel discussion at the Raisina Dialogue. "There is a disconnect between North and South. We are so far behind, the big issues like the war are impacting everyone but they (Global North) have much ability to cope with it and sail through the rough but we have very limited resources," the Bangladeshi FM asserted.
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr S, Jaishankar used a cricket analogy to describe the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts at 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it," Jaishankar said on Friday. The External Affairs Minister was speaking at the latest edition of the Raisina Dialogue. The panel also comprised former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair.
#WATCH | EAM Dr S Jaishankar invokes Cricket analogy, says, "With Captain (PM) Modi the net practice starts 6 in the morning and goes on till fairly late...He expects you to take that wicket if he gives you the chance to do it." pic.twitter.com/zKh1XoRAiq— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2023
In the latest edition of the Raisina Dialogue, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair asserted that it is "absurd" that India is still not a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council. "It is absurd to think that India is not a permanent member of the UNSC, but you can say that for other countries as well. The West has no option but to share the power. The question is how to make diplomacy in the new world," Blair asserted on Friday.
Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair said that the rise of India indicates that the world is in a "new era". Blair was addressing the gathering at the 2023 Raisina Dialogue. "The rise of #India is a pointer that we are in a new era. India's position today is potentially more powerful than it's ever been. And India is expected to lead the Global South in a manner like never before," Blair said on Friday.
Former England Cricketer Kevin Pietersen called the world scary and said that cricket can help in turbulent circumstances. "Cricket or sports can unify the world. The world for the general public is a scary place, & cricket should be used as a unifier. But, politics should not merge with it. Any opportunity to unify the world should be used," Pieterson said at the 2023 Raisina Dialogue.
Former Cricketer Kevin Pietersen met the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday. The former cricketer took to his official Twitter handle and shared a picture with the Prime Minister. "An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake. I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir!," Pietersen wrote on Twitter.
An honor to speak so passionately and warmly about the release of cheetahs on your birthday, Sir @narendramodi. Thank you for your infectious smile and firm handshake.— Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 3, 2023
I really look forward to seeing you again, Sir! 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/9gEe3e1wwV
On Friday, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar met Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. This was Hayashi's first visit to India. The two leaders talked about the "solid progress" in the bilateral ties between India and Japan. "Delighted to host FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on his first visit to India. Continued our warm and friendly conversations. Discussed the solid progress in various elements of our bilateral relationship. As also our cooperation in third countries," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.
Delighted to host FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan on his first visit to India. Continued our warm and friendly conversations.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
Discussed the solid progress in various elements of our bilateral relationship. As also our cooperation in third countries. pic.twitter.com/TNKclEKVll
On Friday, EAM Jaishankar met his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry to hold discussions that were centered around President Abdelfattah Elsisi's visit to India earlier this year.
"Glad to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Welcomed his participation in the G20 meeting yesterday. Our discussions focused on follow-up to President @AlsisiOfficial’s successful visit in January 2023," Jaishankar tweeted.
Glad to meet FM Sameh Shoukry of Egypt. Welcomed his participation in the G20 meeting yesterday.— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 3, 2023
Our discussions focused on follow-up to President @AlsisiOfficial ’s successful visit in January 2023. pic.twitter.com/EGsuFpSTkb