Germany: New Year’s Chinese Lanterns May Have Sparked Krefeld Zoo Fire

The police in West Germany on Thursday, January 2, revealed that the Chinese lanterns that were released during the New Year's Eve celebrations may have caused the fire in the Krefeld Zoo. According to reports, several Chinese lanterns were found in the area.

According to the investigator in the case, the lanterns were 'highly dangerous'. He further urged those to come forward who had lit the lanterns in the area. As per reports, the Chinese lanterns have been banned in Germany since 2009.

Fire kills 30 animals

The fire that broke out at the Krefeld Zoo on New Year's Eve in Germany killed at least 30 animals. The Krefeld zoo has said chimpanzees bally and limbo survived the devastating fire but have suffered minor injuries and are now housed in two boxes in the gorilla garden.

Read: 30 animals including chimpanzees, orangutans die in German Zoo fire

The zoo issued a statement on its official website that read, "In the early hours of January 1 there was a devastating fire in the monkey house. The house burned down to the ground. Our employees are in shock. The fire department is on-site with a fireguard. We ask for your understanding that we cannot be there for you today. You can find current information on our facebook page."

Read: Animals at Guwahati Zoo are beating the cold with heaters and paddy straws

Further, the zoo also thanked people for their support at the time when it matters the most. The zoo said, "We would like to thank you for the overwhelming wave of compassion and assistance that have reached us on all channels. This is what our employees wear. We also thank you for the solidarity on social media. We read everything, but we do not manage to respond to it all. We are grateful for donations at all levels. In the future, the human monkey attitude will be a focus and we will build a new house."

Read: Video of tiger 'attacking' young boy at Dublin zoo has left netizens furious

Read: Germany shuts nuclear plant as it phases out atomic energy