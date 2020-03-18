The Debate
Donald Trump Defends 'Chinese Virus' Comment, Says 'it's Very Accurate'

US News

US President Donald Trump reportedly defended his comments for labeling COVID-19 as “Chinese virus” despite multiple protests from Beijing.

Donald Trump labels COVID-19 as 'Chinese Virus', netizens divided

US President Donald Trump reportedly defended his comments for labeling COVID-19 as “Chinese virus” despite multiple protests from Beijing. The Republican leader, on March 17 had taken to Twitter to offer support to industries affected by the “Chinese virus”. However, netizens had mixed reactions on the apparently “racial” comment. 

Read: One More Coronavirus Confirmation In Noida; Man Who Had Been To Indonesia Tests Positive

Read: Coronavirus Vaccine: Hoffenheim Owner Rejects Donald Trump's Lucrative Privatization Offer

On Tuesday, the American leader wrote that he will provide full support to industries affected by the "Chinese virus." The remark from the President came even after China's strong criticism following Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's "Wuhan Virus" statement. 

Trump defends his comments

Speaking at a news conference, Trump said that “It did come from China, so I think it's very accurate." Talking about his comments, the US leader also indicated a motive to retaliate against what he said was China's disinformation campaign to blame the US military for the virus outbreak. "China was putting out information which was false. I didn't appreciate the fact that China was saying that our military gave it to them. Our military did not give it to anybody."

Read: What To Expect From A 'Naya Pakistan' And A 'Purana' Donald Trump? Apparently Nothing New

Read: German Agency Predicts 2-year Timeframe For Coronavirus To End; Trump Says 'July-August'

