ICMR Rules Out Connection Between COVID-19 And Hot Weather, Cites Saudi Arabia: Sources

According to sources, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) showed a slide in a recent presentation which proves that this is no connection between the spread of the novel coronavirus and hot weather. As per the slide, India is at the local transmission stage as against the US, the UK and European Union who are in the community transmission stage. Specifically dealing with the possibility of increasing temperatures protecting people from the infectious virus, the ICMR ruled out this theory. To buttress this point, the ICMR showcased the example of Saudi Arabia which had reported 67 cases in a single day despite the hot weather. Caution, is therefore very important, as per sources.

The coronavirus crisis in India

As per the official figures released by the Ministry of Health, there are 223 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus with one death reported in Mumbai, Delhi, Kalaburagi and Punjab each. On Thursday, the government of India announced stringent measures to combat the novel Coronavirus crisis. For instance, international flights shall not be allowed to land in India from March 22 for a week. Moreover, the Centre has directed the state governments to advise the people below the age of 10 and above the age of 65 to remain at home. The state governments have also been instructed to enforce work from home for private-sector employees barring for those working in emergency or essential services.

PM Modi addresses the nation

Addressing the nation on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked extensively about the challenges caused due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He stressed that “resolve” and “restraint” were the two most important things to be followed. Maintaining that there was no medicine for this virus, he urged the people to abide by the Centre and state government’s directives on social distancing, which he termed as extremely necessary in this phase. Thereafter, he announced that Janta Curfew - a curfew for the people and of the people would be observed on Sunday, March 22. On this day, all citizens except those providing essential services were requested not to step out of the house from 7 am to 9 pm.

