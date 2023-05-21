PM Modi Meets, Chitchats With Indian Diaspora In Papua New Guinea Ahead Of FIPIC Summit

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea for the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation [FIPIC III Summit], he was warmly greeted by the Indian diaspora with loud cheers. Indian nationals residing in the Pacific Island nation held a chit-chat with India's iconic leader and clicked selfies with him at the airport. PM Modi was seen smiling at the cameras as he posed for the photos with scores of Indians. He also held healthy interactions with people who welcomed him with "Har Har Modi, Har Ghar Modi" chants and waved the Indian flag. f

"A grand beginning of an important visit! PM @narendramodi arrives in Port Moresby on what is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Papua New Guinea. Accorded a 19-gun salute, guard of honour & ceremonial welcome. As a special gesture, PM James Marape received PM Modi at the airport," ministry of external affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted.

After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour. pic.twitter.com/09o7UT3NBP — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2023

Prime Minister Modi, during his visit to the country, will engage in bilateral engagements and will hold meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape. Later, he will visit Australia where he will hold discussions with the CEOs and business leaders, and will also meet the Indian community in Sydney during a special event. Prime Minister landed shortly after 10 pm local time in the capital Port Moresby when he received a ceremonial welcome at the airport, in an unprecedented exception to the island's protocol.

A rare admirable moment: PM James Marape touches feet of PM Modi

Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape touched the feet of PM Modi and sought his blessings in a rare admirable moment. Indians hailed the "love, confidence and respect for India" that the Prime Minister garnered in a foreign land. The Prime Minister was also embraced by Papua New Guinea's leader that touched the hearts of the citizens of both countries. He was then introduced to the officials as India's national anthem played in the background. Prime Minister Modi's visit to the Pacific Islands' largest nation is the first since the 2014 launch of the forum to counter China's growing influence in the region.

"Reached Papua New Guinea. I am thankful to PM James Marape for coming to the airport and welcoming me. This is a very special gesture which I will always remember. I look forward to boosting India's ties with this great nation during my visit," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

PM Modi arrived in Papua New Guinea, beginning the second leg of his tour. pic.twitter.com/gEIWl7VCGk — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 21, 2023

The two sides are expected to sign pacts that will include cooperation in micro- and small to medium enterprises agreements between their state broadcasters, and issuance of visas on arrival. The country is looking to make a dynamic shift from the export of natural gas and minerals to finished goods. Prime Minister Modi's visit has all eyes on the development and cooperation with Papua New Guinea as US President Joe Biden has to cancel his visit to Papua New Guinea on May 22 due to debt limit talks in Washington. India plans to bolster cooperation in myriad sectors including clean energy, technology and community development projects like agricultural equipment and solar electrification. New Delhi's first in-person summit with the Pacific Island countries is being viewed as its outreach to fulfil its ambitious agenda of being an emerging global power.