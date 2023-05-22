PM Modi Extends Full Support To Papua New Guinea At FIPIC; 'Proud To Be Your Partner'

Proclaimed as the leader of the global south by Papua New Guinea's Premier James Marape, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered a powerful address at the 3rd India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) Summit held in the Oceania country on Monday.

The PM extended complete support to Papua New Guinea, which deemed itself a "victim of global powerplay" at the hands of leading nations. "India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific," he said.

#WATCH | India is proud to be your development partner. You can count on India as a reliable partner. We are ready to share our experiences and capabilities with you without hesitation. We believe in multilateralism and support a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific: PM Narendra… pic.twitter.com/sVdBfVutMY — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2023

"India considers it its responsibility to convey the concerns of the Global South, their expectations and their aspirations to the world through the G20. This was my effort in the last two days at the G7 summit as well," he added.

PM Modi highlights India's belief in multilateralism

Moreover, the Indian prime minister shared India's strong belief in multilateralism and collectively solving global issues, stating that the world should abide by the motto- 'One Earth, One Family, One Future'. Touting the Sanskrit phrase 'Vasudhaiv Kutumbakam' (The World Is One Family) as the inspiration, PM Modi said that the global south must have a strong voice that reverberates across the world.

PM Modi, who is currently in Papua New Guinea, is the first Indian premier to visit the Oceania country. His official trip not only represents India taking the lead at global summits, but also, shows the superpower's unwavering support to nations that have been overlooked for years.