PM Modi Welcomed In Papua New Guinea With Indian National Anthem | Watch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 21 landed in Papua New Guinea during the second leg of his three-nation visit to the blaring sounds of India's national anthem. Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea, James Marape, welcomed Indian Premier Modi personally at the airport and sought his blessings upon the latter's arrival amid the grand ceremonial welcome. While Papua New Guinea does not host a ceremonial welcome for the world's leaders, especially after sunset, an exception was made for the visit of PM Modi. "The prime minister will be accorded a full ceremonial welcome," news agency ANI reported.

The ceremonial welcome also included the playing of the Indian national anthem by an orchestra. PM Modi and his counterpart along with other ministers stood upright when the national anthem was played and later they went ahead to see the folk dance especially prepared for welcoming the Indian Prime Minister.

"After a successful visit to Japan, PM @narendramodi emplanes for Papua New Guinea, for the second leg of his three-nation tour," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted on May 21.

#WATCH | Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea James Marape seeks blessings of Prime Minister Narendra Modi upon latter's arrival in Papua New Guinea. pic.twitter.com/gteYoE9QOm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

Bolstering India’s outreach among the Pacific Island nations

Prime Minister Modi's Papua Guinea visit is aimed at bolstering India’s outreach among the Pacific Island nations and countering China's footprint in the Pacific. The visit came after PM Modi concluded his visit to the Japanese city of Hiroshima from May 19 to 21 where he attended the G7 summit. This would be the first visit to the Pacific Island nation by any Indian prime minister as New Delhi has been forging closer ties with the United States, Japan and Australia in the Indo-Pacific region.

Prime Minister is stopping at Papua New Guinea's capital Port Moresby to attend a third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation [FIPIC III], a grouping of India and 14 Pacific Island countries before he heads to Australia. India hosted the crucial summit in 2015 last to strengthen India's influence on the Pacific Island countries.

The FIPIC was first launched by India in 2014 with 14 other Pacific Island Countries (PICs) — Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Tonga, Tuvalu, Kiribati, Samoa, Vanuatu, Niue, Federated States of Micronesia, Republic of the Marshall Islands, Cook Islands, Palau, Nauru and the Solomon Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in bilateral engagements in Papua New Guinea which will include meetings with Governor-General Sir Bob Dadae and Prime Minister James Marape, India's Ministry of External Affairs, said in a press release.