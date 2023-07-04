Here's A Look At Everything That Went Down At The 23rd Edition Of SCO Summit Led By India

Quick links:
PM Modi addresses the SCO Summit as it is held virtually with India as host | Image: Twitter/@narendramodi
The MEA stated that one of the major outcomes of the SCO summit was the New Delhi Declaration. The name of the Declaration was coined by the Indian government and was proposed at the summit to fight against terrorism. The declaration also proposed four other joint statements on de-radicalisation, sustainable lifestyle to tackle climate change, production of millets, and digital transformation."As the outcome of the Summit, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and two thematic joint statements - one on cooperation in countering the radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism and terrorism & the second one on cooperation in the field of digital transformation...," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said after the conclusion of the Tuesday conference.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a virtual meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of State on Tuesday. The summit was attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Russian President Vladimir Putin, and other leaders from SCO member nations. As the host, PM Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks.
"The main focus of SCO should be on the benefits and aspirations of Central Asian nations," PM Modi said in his opening address. "SCO members should understand each other's needs and sensitivities," he said at the summit.
Foreign Secretay Vinay Kwatra also mentioned Iran's full membership to the regional body and made it clear that all leaders welcomed the country with open arms. "All the leaders welcomed the completion of the procedure for Iran to join as the organization's (SCO) full Member State. Prime Minister also congratulated President Raisi. The leaders also welcomed the decision on signing the Memorandum of Obligation of Belarus to join the organization as a Member State, he process will be completed by the 2024 SCO Summit," Kwatra said on Tuesday at the press briefing.
After the conclusion of the meeting, the Ministry of External Affairs gave an inside on the New Delhi Declaration. "As the outcome of the Summit, the leaders adopted the New Delhi Declaration and two thematic joint statements - one on cooperation in countering the radicalisation leading to separatism, extremism, and terrorism & the second one cooperation in the field of digital transformation," Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said during the press briefing. Kwatra highlighted that the leaders also signed 10 decisions at the summit. "Besides the leaders also signed a total of 10 decisions... essentially the set of outcomes is in furthering the cooperations among the SCO member state," he further added.
Just moments after the virtual meeting of the world leaders ended at the 23rd edition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, the Ministry of External Affairs gave a press briefing on the whole ordeal. Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra addressed the media on Tuesday.
During his address at the SCO summit which was held virtually, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko highlighted the threats of cyberattack and data theft that have taken over the world. “Such challenges and threats as destructive cyberattacks, data theft, and targeted dissemination of fake news in the information space are becoming increasingly relevant in the member states of the organization,” Lukashenko noted during his keynote address at the virtual summit, Be. “We are ready for cooperation in this area; this includes specialist training, joint projects in cyber exercises, and mutual exchange of technical solutions,” he further added. The Eastern European nation is an observer member of the regional organisation.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko attending the SCO Summit virtually, Image: Twitter - @SpriterTeam
Prime Minister Narendra Modi used his opening address at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting on Tuesday as an opportunity to blatantly call out nations that serve as breeding grounds for rampant terrorism and safeguard those who inflict terror upon the world.
In what appeared to be a subtle dig at Pakistan, the premier said that "some countries shield terrorists". He strongly noted that terrorism can, in no way, be a state policy or be justified by any means. "We all need to cooperate and find ways to counter terror financing, SCO members need to take more concrete steps on radicalisation," he added.
Iran has officially become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the summit held under the presidency of New Delhi on July 4. Iran has been a significant neighbouring country of India. This inclusion would help in enhancing connectivity initiatives, particularly through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port.
At SCO Summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin said "I would like to thank PM Modi for organising this Summit. Implementation of a lot of documents and the decisions that were prepared for this Summit. Russia supports the New Delhi declaration which gives a consolidated approach to international issues. We will continue to strengthen ties with SCO member states"
"Another focus of the SCO is the current situation in Afghanistan. The situation that regrettably is not becoming better. The SCO's priority must be counter-terrorism, counter radicalism, extremism and to counter drug trafficking."
Russia will stand up against Western sanctions and "provocations", Putin added.
Image: ANI | Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the virtual SCO Summit on July 4
Putin said Moscow planned to boost ties with the group and supported the transition to settlements in local currencies in foreign trade. He also warned that the potential for conflicts and the risk of a global economic crisis were on the rise.
During the virtual summit hosted by India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of condemning terrorism in unequivocal terms, encompassing all its various forms and manifestations.
The summit was attended by other participating countries, including Russia and China. Prime Minister Sharif's remarks emphasised the need for a clear and unambiguous stance against terrorism among the SCO member states.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right)
"The hydra-headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals, societies, or states, must be fought with full vigour and conviction," the premier said.
"Any temptation to use [terrorism] for diplomatic point-scoring must be avoided under all circumstances. Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms."
Shehbaz noted that there could be no justification for killing innocent people, regardless of the cause or pretext.
"Similarly, religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic, political agendas," he said.
PM Shehbaz noted that Pakistan had made numerous sacrifices to combat terrorism, adding that the menace of militancy plagues the region and is a major obstacle to achieving peace.
"SCO countries must take concerted and immediate actions [...] against terrorism, extremism, and separatism," the prime minister said, noting that it was the responsibility of all member states.
Chinese President Xi Jinping called on Tuesday for efforts to safeguard "regional peace" as he addressed a virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, state media reported.
Xi "called for efforts to safeguard regional peace and ensure common security", state news agency Xinhua reported, adding that the Chinese leader also urged member states to "follow the right direction and enhance their solidarity and mutual trust”.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping (right)
Undelining the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Xi called for efforts to better synergise high-quality cooperation under BRI with various countries' development strategies and regional cooperation initiatives.
He also called on the SCO members to focus on pragmatic cooperation to speed up economic recovery.
During the virtual meeting of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) leaders, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasised the need for enhanced energy cooperation within the organization, reported Reuters.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev (right)
President Tokayev expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to host an SCO energy conference and put forth a proposal to develop a joint energy strategy for the organization in the coming year. This initiative aims to strengthen collaboration and coordination in the energy sector among SCO member states.
"The SCO economic agenda should be focused on creating favorable conditions for increasing mutual trade, removing trade barriers, and launching joint ventures," the Kazakh leader said.
PM Modi congratulated Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and the people of Iran on the country's full membership of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) this year, stating that this would further smoothen operations at India's Chabahar port in Iran which help land-locked nations in Central Asia.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Iran President Ebrahim Raisi (right)
Iran is the newest member of the SCO since India and Pakistan were made members back in 2017.
PM Modi also spoke about Belarus's pending membership to the SCO, the memoramdum of which is due to be signed at this year's summit. This would make Belarus a full member at the next SCO summit in 2024.
Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko (right)
In his opening remarks at the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Modi also said that some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policy and the grouping must not hesitate to criticise them.
With Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif listening, Modi said there is a need for decisive action to deal with terrorism.
The summit was joined by Chinese President Xi Jinping, his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Sharif and other leaders of the SCO nations.
Terrorism has become a threat to regional and global peace, Modi said, calling for expanding mutual cooperation to deal with terror financing as well.
"We have to fight together against terrorism that may be in any form and any manifestation," Modi said.
India's concerns and expectations regarding Afghanistan are similar to those of most SCO countries, he said.
The prime minister said the SCO has emerged as a key platform for peace, prosperity and development for Eurasia.
India's thousands of years old cultural and people-to-people ties with this region (Eurasia) are living testimony to our shared heritage, he said.
As chair of the SCO, India has made sustained efforts to take our multifaceted cooperation to new heights, he added.
He also said that India supports the proposal of reform and modernisation of the SCO.
"I am happy that Iran is going to join the SCO family as a new member," he added.
"The situation in Afghanistan has had a direct impact on the security of all of us (countries)," said PM Modi referring to the Taliban rule in the country which has set the nation back years as human rights laws are violated in the nation.
PM Modi addressed the issue of radicalisation, saying, "It is important that the land of Afghanistan is not used to spread unrest in neighbouring nations or promote extremist ideologies."
PM Modi took a dig at Pakistan highlighting Islamabad's state-sponsored terrorism that is aimed to cause unrest in the Indian subcontinent.
"Terrorism is a threat to regional and global peace. We will have to fight against terrorism...Some countries use cross-border terrorism as an instrument of their policies and give shelter to terrorists. SCO should not hesitate to criticize such countries. SCO countries should condemn it. There should be no double standards on terrorism," the prime minsiter said.
PM Modi spoke about 'Bhashini', an indigenious AI-based language platform to remove language barriers within SCO.
During its Chairmanship, India has established new pillars of cooperation within the SCO. These pillars include Startups and Innovation, Traditional Medicine, Digital Inclusion, Youth Empowerment, and Shared Buddhist Heritage. These initiatives aim to strengthen collaboration and engagement among member states.
"We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family," emphasised PM Modi
"It is imp to respect territorial integrity," said PM Modi in an apparant reference to China and the ongoing border tensions between New Delhi and Beijing.
PM Modi urged the leaders to work on the situation in Afghanistan while speaking about security and terror threat.
Speaking on terrorism now, PM Modi slammed Pakistan, saying that "some countries shield terrorists".
"We all need to cooperate and find ways to counter terror financing, Sco members need to take more concrete steps on radicalisation," he added.
"Terrorism can never be justified"
"I congratulate Iran for being a new member of SCO," said PM Modi.
"Our theme for SCO presidency are based on values like security, economic development, respect for sovereignity and terroritial integrity," said PM Modi while delivering the opening remarks at the SCO Summit.
"We value shared buddhist heritage," added PM Modi.
The 2023 SCO summit which is the 23nd annual summit of heads of state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is will tentatively commence at 12:30 PM IST.
At the previous SCO meeting in Uzbekistan, PM Modi had told Russian President Vladimir Putin “this is not the era of war”.
The statement conveyed a powerful message that India possesses the capability to express its thoughts and opinions to President Putin, even if it did not directly criticise or condemn Russia.
This statement played a crucial role in overcoming challenges during the Bali G20 summit, enabling India to secure the Bali final declaration.
Although China and Russia later reversed their stance, the fact that all countries agreed to the final declaration highlighted India's influential voice, which resonates not only in the Western world but also with President Putin.
Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is hosting the virtual summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Noteworthy leaders such as Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif are expected to participate. The summit occurs at a critical juncture, with India's relations with its neighbors Pakistan and China being strained, and a war underway in Europe.