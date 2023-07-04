Here's A Look At Everything That Went Down At The 23rd Edition Of SCO Summit Led By India

During the virtual summit hosted by India for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of condemning terrorism in unequivocal terms, encompassing all its various forms and manifestations.

The summit was attended by other participating countries, including Russia and China. Prime Minister Sharif's remarks emphasised the need for a clear and unambiguous stance against terrorism among the SCO member states.

Image: Screengrab from Twitter/@narendramodi | In picture - PM Narendra Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (right)

"The hydra-headed monster of terrorism and extremism, whether committed by individuals, societies, or states, must be fought with full vigour and conviction," the premier said.

"Any temptation to use [terrorism] for diplomatic point-scoring must be avoided under all circumstances. Terrorism, in all its forms and manifestations, including state terrorism, must be condemned in clear and unambiguous terms."

Shehbaz noted that there could be no justification for killing innocent people, regardless of the cause or pretext.

"Similarly, religious minorities should never be demonised in the pursuit of domestic, political agendas," he said.

PM Shehbaz noted that Pakistan had made numerous sacrifices to combat terrorism, adding that the menace of militancy plagues the region and is a major obstacle to achieving peace.

"SCO countries must take concerted and immediate actions [...] against terrorism, extremism, and separatism," the prime minister said, noting that it was the responsibility of all member states.