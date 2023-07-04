Iran’s Inclusion, Bolstering Trade Ties On Agenda As India Hosts SCO Summit

India hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on July 4, which was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While addressing the SCO Meet, PM Modi said, "I am delighted that Iran is joining the SCO family as a new member..." Further, he also welcomed "the signing of the Memorandum of Obligation for the SCO membership of Belarus."

The summit was attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting, chaired by the Indian PM, focused on the major issues which include terrorism, regional security and prosperity.

How will Iran's inclusion in SCO help India?

Iran has officially become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) during the summit held under the presidency of New Delhi on July 4. Iran has been a significant neighbouring country of India. This inclusion would help in enhancing connectivity initiatives, particularly through projects like the International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC) and the Chabahar Port.

Chahabar Port would open more trade and commerce channels for India. The port of Chabahar, located in Southeastern Iran in the Gulf of Oman, is the only Iranian port which has direct access to the ocean. This would not only help in trade but also bolster energy security.

Iran has been trying to join the alliance from last 15 years ago, however, the approval for membership was granted in 2021. The SCO follows a meticulous admission process, which explains the extended timeline for Iran's inclusion.

Joint statement on Chahabar Port

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on April 14 released a joint statement after the conclusion of the first meeting of the India-Central Asia Joint Working Group (JWG) at Chabahar Port located in Southeastern Iran. The meeting took place in Mumbai on April 12-13. The meeting was attended by Secretary (ER) Dammu Ravi along with the Deputy Ministers and Senior Officials of the central Asian countries namely Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. According to the MEA's press release, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani proposed holding the next round of JWG in Iran with the participation of the private sector, a proposal that was accepted by all the participants.

Highlights of the PM address in the SCO

While chairing the SCO meeting, PM Modi made some iconic statements which were addressing major issues. While talking about Artificial Intelligence (AI), PM Modi said, "We would be delighted to share India's AI-based language platform Bhashini with everyone to remove language barriers within SCO. It can become an example of digital technology and inclusive growth. SCO can become a significant voice for reforms within the UN and other global institutions."

PM Modi also said that India has seen SCO as an extended family and not an extended neighbourhood. "We do not see the SCO as an extended neighbourhood, but rather as an extended family. Security, economic development, connectivity, unity, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and environmental protection are the pillars of our vision for SCO," asserted PM Modi while addressing the members of the SCO. PM Modi also highlighted the importance of "Harnessing the talent of the youth from SCO countries, several new platforms such as the Young Scientist Conclave, Authors Conclave, Startup Forum, and Youth Council have been organised."

Further, he also shared the five pillars on which SCO has been established: