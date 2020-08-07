What Is Purple Heart Day? Read More To Know History And Significance Of The Day

Purple Heart Day is observed every year on August 7. The National Purple Heart Day is a time for the Americans to take a pause from their daily lives and remember brave men and women who were either wounded on the battlefield or gave the ultimate sacrifice of their lives while fighting for their country.

This year, the national Purple Heart Day 2020 is celebrated today on Friday. A lot of people have been wondering about what is a purple heart day. To all the people who are curious about national Purple Heart Day meaning, here is everything you need to know about it.

What is Purple Heart day?

The Purple Heart Day is observed every year to commemorate the creation of the oldest American military decoration for military merit. The purple heart honours the men and women who fought for the country and are of the military order of the Purple Heart. The day is also known as National Purple Heart Day, Purple Heart Recognition Day and Purple Heart Appreciation Day. The national holiday was first observed in the year 2014.

Purple Heart Day: Significance

The Purple Heart is a United States military decoration. It is awarded in the name of the President to those who are wounded or killed while serving with the US military on or after April 5, 1917. The Purple Heart badge of military merit consists of a heart made of purple cloth. It is the oldest military award given to the US military members. The original Purple Heart which is designated as the Badge of Military Merit was established by George Washington in 1782.

How is Purple Heart Day observed?

People of all the states, counties and cities pause in the recognition of the service and sacrifice of the purple heart heroes. Major league baseball teams also pay their homage to local purple heart recipients during their special pre-game and 7th inning ceremonies. Various military and veteran organisations conduct remembrance meeting for their fallen heroes. Special events are also held to honour the soldiers, veterans, and Purple Heart recipients on this day. People also post their stories and memories about purple heart day on their social media.