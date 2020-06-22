What Is UN Public Service Day 2020? What Does It Mean? Why Is It Celebrated?

Every year on June 23rd, United Nations Public Service Day is celebrated as a tribute to the people who are associated with public service in all the counties of the world. The UN is conducting an online event this year in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. The virtual event can be joined at 9:00 am EST / 15:00 CEST via UN Web TV. Read on to know more about the most prestigious and international recognition for public service excellence.

UN public service day meaning

UN public service day is celebrated to acknowledge the creative achievements and contributions by the public service institutions. The aim is to acknowledge as well as the reward public service so that they continue to work effectively and responsibly in all countries.

UN public service day significance and theme for 2020

This year, the United Nations Public Service Day is dedicated to all the women and men who risk their lives and health amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. June 23rd serves as a recognition for all the brave and hard workers who are still working for the essential public services amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

This includes people working in the healthcare sectors, delivery sectors, sanitation sectors, social welfare, education, transport, law enforcement, and all the public servants. These people are the ones who continue to work amidst the pandemic while others take shelter at their homes.

UN is conducting a virtual event this year to bring the public servants and world leaders together to discuss the importance of the public service and the roles they play in the community. Various different approaches of the different countries would also be studied during these times that will help understand and the mitigation aspects at various levels.

This June 23rd, the UN is organising an orchestral piece that would be performed at the UN Orchestra as well. It will showcase a video that will feature all the public servants who work at a ground zero level to mitigate the issues of society. The video will show people from over 80 submissions that were received from all over the world.

UN Public service day history

The history of UN Public service day starts from 2002, on December 20th. It started after a resolution 57/277 was passed in the UN assembly. On the same day, Africa also celebrates an Africa Public Service Day as well.

UN Public service day celebration

UN public service day is celebrated by usually organising a lunch with the guest speakers. Different public service agencies or departments organise special award ceremonies internally as well. Various new or modified public service special announcements are also done on this day. World leaders often encourage others to pursue careers in the public sectors by highlighting their work, contributions, etc.

