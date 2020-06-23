What Is World UFO Day and Why It Is Celebrated Every Year? Details Inside

Every year we celebrate World UFO Day for creating awareness among people about unidentified flying objects. The World UFO Day is celebrated by a few people on June 24 and some other celebrate it on July 2. World UFO Day is celebrated on June 24 as on that date it was reported that aviator Kenneth Arnold had seen a UFO in the United States of America.

Whereas July 2 is celebrated as World UFO Day as on July 2, 1947, a UFO had supposedly crashed in Roswell, New Mexico. Read here to more about it.

What is World UFO Day?

World UFO Day Organization (WUFODO) define this day as a dedicated one day of the year for the existence of Unidentified Flying Objects. World UFO Day Organization aims to raise awareness about UFOs and the extraterrestrial intelligent beings that come from other worlds. The organization celebrates this day to encourage people to think that humans are not the only intelligent being in the Universe. On this day, the followers also come together and try to get the Government to declassify the files on supposed UFO sightings.

How is the World UFO day celebrated?

There are various ways of celebrating this day. The WUFODO promotes people coming out and looking up at the stars to look for UFOs. According to the organisation, the most important thing is to get people on board with the idea of UFOs and then to send out a message to the UFOs telling them that they are welcome on Earth.

What was the first World UFO Day celebration?

It is reported that the celebration of this on June 24 was because aviator Arnold had seen a UFO on this date. Arnold has described the UFO as having a saucer-like or a big flat disk kind of design. And this design has ended up as the basic design of UFOs for decades now.

Apart from this, WUFODO established the date on July 2, as this date commemorates the date on which the famous Roswell incident was exposed to the public. Here are some details about the Rosswell project. It was reported that on an unknown day in July of 1947, a US Army Air Forces was working on a top-secret project called as the Project Mogul balloon. But it crashed in the desert near Rosswell, New Mexico.

It was reported that the test was being done to send microphones on weather balloons to extreme heights to detect Soviet nuclear test explosions. The crash was first spotted by William Brazel. He described that the wreckage was made of rubber strips and tinfoil and was not made of tough paper and sticks. It was reported that the balloon incident was a coverup and has been serving as the basis for this conspiracy theory ever since.

