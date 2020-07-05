Sawan Somwar: History, Significance, Celebration & Wishes To Greet Family Members

Sawan Somwar is usually a significant festival for the Shiva devotees. Sawan Somvar Vrat or fasts are followed in the month of Shravan. This is because people believe that it brings desired results. Some also believed that Lord Shiva would bless the people with good health, protection from evil, help them during the difficult times and gain success in their lives for fasting in this month.

A number of unmarried girls also obey this fast hoping that Lord Shiva would reward them with a good husband or would help them get married to a person of their choice. Read more to know about Sawan Somwar.

Also Read | Ashadha Purnima Meaning, History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate

Sawan Somwar's significance

Also Read | Kokila Vrat Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know

Sawan Somvar is basically a number of Vrat or fasts on Monday in the month of Shravan. The people have been following this festival for a long time and it is usually done to bring desired results. The people also believe that Goddess Parvati too had observed the Solah Somvar Vrat in order to get married to Lord Shiva.

Every year, the dates for the fasting keep changing according to the calendar. During this fast, the people usually follow all the rituals with utter seriousness and this shows their devotion and belief in the almighty.

Also Read | International Day Of Cooperatives: Meaning, History, Significance And Celebration

Sawan Somwar's celebration

A number of people also celebrate this festival in their traditional ways. Some of the devotees offer milk to Lord Shiva in Shravan Month. They believe that this earns the devotees a lot of Punya. Similarly, a number of these devotees also wear a Rudraksha and use it for japas. They chant the Shiv Chalisa and perform the regular Lord Shiva aarti. The devotees also make panchamrit which is a mixture of milk, curd, butter or ghee, honey and jaggery.

Also Read | Purnima Vrat Katha Meaning, History, Significance, And Other Details About This Day

Sawan Somvar's wishes

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family during the auspicious Sawan Somwar!

Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath!

Sawan men mile ye Saat, Shiv ka ashirvaad, Shiv ki bhakti, Shiv sa sahas, Shiv ka tyag, Shiv ka Saath, Shiv sa tapobal, Shiv sa Shaan, Jai Shiv Shambhu!

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with all the happiness and health. May he protects us all from evil and give us strength to face the challenges of life. Jai Bhole!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyo ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

Also Read | What Is National Caesar Salad Day 2020? Know About Its History, Significance & Celebration