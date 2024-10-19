Published 20:46 IST, October 19th 2024
'Hamas is Alive And Will Stay Alive,' says Ayatollah Khamenei After Sinwar's Death
He also reiterated Iran’s ongoing support for the Palestinian cause, writing, "As always, we will stand by the sincere Palestinian mujahideen and fighters."
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
'Hamas is Alive And Will Stay Alive,' says Ayatollah Khamenei After Sinwar's Death | Image: Video Grab
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
20:27 IST, October 19th 2024