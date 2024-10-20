Published 06:49 IST, October 20th 2024
Harris Says Trump Is 'Cruel' as She Spotlights Abortion Restrictions in Georgia During Early Voting
Harris blamed Amber Thurman’s death on Georgia's abortion ban that took effect after the SC in 2022, with three Trump-appointed justices, overturned Roe v. Wade
- World News
- 6 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Harris says Trump is 'cruel' as she spotlights abortion restrictions in Georgia during early voting | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 6 min read
Advertisement
06:49 IST, October 20th 2024