Published 20:05 IST, September 26th 2024
‘Hezbollah Doesn’t Want You To Watch This’: Israel Shows Weapons Of Mass Destructions In Lebanon
In a new video, the Israel Defence Forces have exposed Hezbollah's terror network and how it's using civilian houses to hide weapons of mass destruction.
- World News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari
‘Hezbollah Doesn’t Want You To Watch This’: Israel Shows Weapons Of Mass Destructions In Lebanon | Image: IDF
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
19:27 IST, September 26th 2024