October 3rd 2024
How Trump Credits an Immigration Chart for Saving his Life — and What the Chart is Missing
Ever since the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has professed a unique fondness for a bar chart he credits for saving his life.
Associated Press Television News
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally | Image: AP
