sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • World News /
  • How Trump Credits an Immigration Chart for Saving his Life — and What the Chart is Missing

Published 10:34 IST, October 3rd 2024

How Trump Credits an Immigration Chart for Saving his Life — and What the Chart is Missing

Ever since the assassination attempt at his rally in Pennsylvania, Donald Trump has professed a unique fondness for a bar chart he credits for saving his life.

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Trump immigration chart
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

10:29 IST, October 3rd 2024