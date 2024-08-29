sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Muck in Mollywood | Mukesh Ambani | Gujarat Rains | Paralympics 2024 | US Elections | MUDA Scam | Israel-Hamas | #JusticeforAbhaya |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • India Open to 'Unprecedented' Cooperation With US Because of Chinese Aggression, Says Ex-NSA McMaste

Published 06:59 IST, August 29th 2024

India Open to 'Unprecedented' Cooperation With US Because of Chinese Aggression, Says Ex-NSA McMaste

The Indian govt is willing to engage in "unprecedented" levels of cooperation with the US, mainly due to Chinese aggression, said former US NSA H R McMaster

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Ex-NSA McMaster
The Indian govt is willing to engage in "unprecedented" levels of cooperation with the US, mainly due to Chinese aggression, said former US NSA H R McMaster | Image: Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

06:59 IST, August 29th 2024