Published 12:49 IST, September 20th 2024
Indian Man Fined Over Rs 25,000 for Defecating at Marina Bay Sands Mall Entrance in Singapore
After the incident, he left the area and slept on a stone bench outside the casino until around 11 am, before heading back to his dormitory in Kranji.
Appearing in court, Ramu Chinnarasa pleaded guilty to one charge under the Environmental Public Health (Public Cleansing) Regulations | Image: PTI
