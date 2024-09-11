Published 17:01 IST, September 11th 2024
Iran's Pezeshkian Seeks to Cement Ties in Iraq on his 1st Trip Abroad as President
For Iran, its relationship with Iraq remains crucial for economic, political and religious reasons — something that has especially been true since the U.S.-led 2003 invasion of Iraq.
- World News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian | Image: AP
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
17:01 IST, September 11th 2024