sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi's Ukraine Visit | #JusticeforAbhaya | Mission RHUMI 2024 | Sunita Williams | Mpox | US Elections |
  • Home /
  • World News /
  • Islamic State Claims Responsibility for knife attack in Germany's Solingen that killed 3

Published 06:57 IST, August 25th 2024

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for knife attack in Germany's Solingen that killed 3

Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others,

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Germany Knife Attack
Islamic State group Saturday claimed responsibility for a knife attack in Solingen, Germany that killed three people and wounded eight others, | Image: AP
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

06:57 IST, August 25th 2024