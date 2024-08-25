Published 06:29 IST, August 25th 2024
Israeli Airstrikes Kill Dozens in Gaza on the Eve of High-level Cease-Fire Talks in Egypt
Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for cease-fire talks
Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Israeli airstrikes killed at least three dozen Palestinians in southern Gaza, as officials including a Hamas delegation gathered for cease-fire talks | Image: AP
